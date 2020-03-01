Snacks offered at PVR at subsidised rates

Thanks to expansive menus that go well beyond the traditional popcorn and soda fare, eating at the movies has become part of theatre experience.

From dimsums and samosas to gourmet menus curated by celebrity chefs, the choices seem endless. But most moviegoers have heard or even made complaints of how the prices of these items are too expensive. The price of a bucket of popcorn can be upwards of Rs 200.

For many who choose to forego the movie snack, something feels incomplete. Snacking has somehow become a movie activity that makes your viewing more enjoyable.

BIFFes has a solution to that. To provide movie goers with the best possible experience they’ve teamed up With PVR, where bulk of the screenings are taking place.

All the food and beverages are being sold at 60 per cent less than their original price. Which means that a medium-sized cheese or caramel popcorn is now Rs 65.

The cheapest item on the BIFFes menu is the samosa. With one piece going for Rs 30 and two being sold for Rs 50, movie snacks are just as affordable as snacks from street shops.

“The subsidised menu is a blessing,” says Poornima Raj, a student who was at the festival. She says she was worried about the cost of attending the festival as she stays far away.

“My daily commute to Orion turned out to be quite expensive and I was dreading paying for food at the theatre because of the prices, but I’ve stayed within my budget so far,” she says.

Ananya Gupta, another attendee, had other concerns. “I wanted to catch as many movies as possible but I also didn’t want to spend a lot of money on food. I had planned in such a way that I had enough time to go eat at the food court. But it turns out that the food at the theatre was cheaper, so it all worked out,” she says.