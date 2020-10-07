Trust helping kidscontinue schooling

A trust is helping economically backward students continue their education through the pandemic.

Established in 2007, Manasa Trust extends a helping hand to about 25 students every year. “There are so many intelligent children among the underprivileged,” says founder Annapurna Murthy.

A counsellor and columnist, she conducts career guidance sessions in Bengaluru, Ballari, Udupi, Mangaluru, and Hyderabad.

During the pandemic, many parents have lost their jobs, and that has put the education of children in jeopardy. Annapurna says she uses her own funds, and gets help from friends and donors.

When students are referred to her, she verifies their background before shortlisting them for assistance. In addition to helping them study, she teaches them grooming and communication.

The trust supports students from kindergarten all the way up to graduation.

Manasa Trust is located in JP Nagar, and may be contacted on 98450 58349.

Email: manasaconsultants@gmail.com

Website: www.manasaeducationtrust.org