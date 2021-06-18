When personal training goes online

Fitness centres and gyms have taken a hit during the pandemic. Trainers, however, much like everyone else, have been taking advantage of the work-from-home situation to conduct online sessions.

Full-time online trainer

Sachin Anand started his journey as a trainer three years ago. He happened to get ahead of the curve and started coaching people online in 2019. “I was already well-versed with this way of training before the pandemic hit,” he says.

Sachin works with Early Man Lifestyle, an online coaching company. “We’re a team of three coaches — a nutritionist, an exercise science coach and the third for sports specific training and mobility,” he explains. They focus on the overall health and lifestyle of their clients.

Training practices didn’t have to be changed. “We already had a chunk of our clients who workout out at home. As there was no certainty when the gyms will reopen, the other half of our clients were advised to start training at home too,” he says.

The biggest challenge for Sachin has nothing to with the pandemic. “Most people in India still don’t consider their fitness as a priority. They spend most of their day focusing on their financial goals, they don’t want to take out 45 minutes for their fitness or health goals,” he says. While there has been an increased awareness in the last couple of years, people look for quick fixes rather than understanding what will work for them based on their lifestyle and routine, he adds.

Sachin’s own workout routine, however, did take a hit. “I was stuck in my hometown for a couple of months, and even though you can train at home, I’m one of those people who live at the gym. You just don’t get that vibe at home,” he says. However, at the same time, the pandemic has gifted him with the time to work on himself. “I’ve been focusing on building healthier habits such as moving more throughout the day, getting eight hours of sleep, and adding protein in every meal,” he says.

Meal and workout plans

Snighda Ravi has been an online trainer for over a year. She is also a corporate lawyer and content writer. She considers her training to be a full-time job as it is her main source of income. She, however, does not offer personal training sessions and instead offers meal and workout plans. They monitor progress through WhatApp. “My focus is on sustainable eating through quantified nutrition. My clients eat what they want, but in portions that are scientifically calculated,” she says.

Online sessions allow for great tracking of communication and progress. However, at the same time, misunderstandings can be many. “Perceptions change when texting. I may be angry, but my text would come across as a statement. And, also personal communication helps build trust, which becomes difficult online,” she says.

Her own routine has taken a beating. “I get my 10k steps every day, but I often find myself demotivated or procrastinating when it comes to strength training.” The lack of privacy, equipment, resources and energy that the gym provides at home has played a role in this. “I will continue training online though. I am not a people person. I struggle with social anxiety so face-to-face dealings are difficult for me. So, I am not interested in personal training,” she adds.

Side hustle

Karthika Anand, marketing professional and freelance trainer, says that she has taken a break from online training. “I had 2-3 clients. I used to conduct bodyweight workout and HIIT classes,” she says. She often conducts online sessions as part of her brand collaborations. While fitness is an important part of her life, making a career out of it is not part of her plan. “I love my day job. I see this as a great side hustle, which also motivates me to get moving,” she says.

To this end, she keeps her clientele small. “I don’t have the bandwidth or the time. I appreciate this as a side income, and now, I am in a position where I don’t have to rely on the money I get out of this entirely,” she explains.

She also offers customised and personalised diet and workout plans. “After a discussion, you draw out a chart for them. Each month, you formulate a new plan based on the results,” she says. While she does not plan to become a full-time trainer, she does hope to expand her team so that she can be more consistent with her online content. “I would love to collaborate with other trainers and provide plans to more people. I am open to taking group workout sessions too,” she adds.

Not without flaws

Mukund Vijaynagar, step aerobics trainer, quit practising as a CA to pursue his passion for fitness about 30 years ago. Prior to the pandemic, he used to conduct sessions with three studios in the city and also work with the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence. “Now I work out my home. It was my daughter who lives in the US, who introduced me to the concept of Zoom,” he says.

Last March, when the lockdown was announced, he reached out to his students, asking if they were interested in online classes. They, like many others, had to deal with technological handicaps along the way. However, with time, everyone has been able to find a footing and sessions are in full swing.

He also has about seven clients who joined after recovering from Covid-19. Constant communication is key in such cases, he adds. Unlike a YouTube video, online classes allow room for interaction and active participation, and that’s what people want.

Mukund wonders when studios would reopen. “People have to feel safe to workout in a group atmosphere, where you can’t wear masks or practise social distancing,” he says. The only way social distancing can be achieved is by reducing the number of students drastically and expanding studio space. “Rents are high and the owners have to make up for what they lost. Either option wouldn’t work,” he says.

However, he acknowledges that the online mode is not very accommodative. “You have to not only be able to afford these gadgets, but you also have to be tech-savvy, and have great communication skills. Many trainers in the city cannot fulfil all these criteria,” he explains. In a world where many are offering online training, you have to be able to stand out.

Mukund does not believe that online classes are here to stay. “When the economy opens up, and people start having the option of going back, they would want to take it up. Man is a social animal after all,” he says.

Senior citizens, however, would probably continue to show interest in online sessions, he adds.