6 iconic films with Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar is one of the earliest legendary superstars of Hindi cinema. In his five-decade-long illustrious film career, the ‘tragedy king’ acted in many timeless classics and blockbuster films. Metrolife lists six of his remarkable fims.

Daag

In the 1952 Hindi romantic film, Dilip plays Shankar, the sole breadwinner of the family, who starts to walk on the path of self-destruction owing to an increase in debt and family burden. But, he musters the courage to stay away from alcohol after his depressing love story finishes with a happy ending. The film also starred Nimmi and Usha Kiran.

Devdas

Known as one of the all-time superhit films, Devdas, a 1955 Hindi drama, brings a romantic journey and also highlights the emotional turmoil of an arrogant man from a good financial and influential family. The friendship between Devdas and Paro in the film followed by a failed relationship with her forms the crux of this tragic film. The film was also listed among the top 25 must-see Bollywood films in 2005.

Mughal-e-Azam

The 1960 film depicts an interesting love story between a servant (Madhubala) and Mughal Prince Salim (Dilip Kumar). After emperor Ashoka (Prithviraj Kapoor) rejects their relationship, a war breaks between father and son. This war spectacle scene catches people’s attention. The film broke several box office records and held this record for almost 15 years.

Gunga Jumna

The 1961 crime drama film has Dilip Kumar, Vaijayantimala, and Nazir Khan in main roles. The film revolves around the animosity of two brothers, Gunga (Dilip) and Jumna (Nazir), one a criminal and the other a cop. Dilip’s extraordinary performance in this film stunned budding actors in those days including Amitabh Bachchan. The film received an accolade of merit at the ninth National Award films.

Ram Aur Shyam

In the 1967 Hindi comedy-drama, Dilip plays a double role as twins, Ram and Shyam. Known mostly for tragic roles, the actor experimented and surprised the audience with his incredible and perfect sense of humour. The plot revolves around the twins who got separated in their childhood and were raised in different family backgrounds. It was a super hit at the box office.

Shakti

For the first and only time, this 1982 film featured two legendary actors, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. The action drama screenplay starts with the meticulous police (Dilip) refusing to agree to certain demands of the kidnappers of his son (Amitabh), putting his life at stake. Amitabh later grows to be a mafia don and Dilip is given the task of arresting him.