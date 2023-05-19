Assistive tech for people with disabilities

Global Accessibility Awareness Day is observed on May 18 to raise awareness about digital inclusion for people with disabilities. Metrolife lists devices and software that make accessibility easier.

Camera mouse: This helps people with significant disabilities to work on the computer. It was invented by Boston University. It allows users to control the mouse pointer on the screen by moving their heads. A webcam converts head movements into the cursor’s movements. This can be used only on Microsoft Windows computers.

Download for free from cameramouse.org

NonVisual Desktop Access: The software assists visually impaired individuals in accessing computers. It transforms text and other visual information on the screen into synthesised speech or Braille output. It is a freely available and open-source screen reader for Microsoft Windows.

Available on nvaccess.org

Avaz AAC: Designed for kids on the autism spectrum, it is an app developed by Ajit Narayanan. It utilises pictures and text-to-speech technology and assists children in expressing their thoughts, needs, and emotions. It is free to download but subscription plans range from Rs 250 to Rs 2,999.

Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Amazon Echo Show: This smart device is equipped with a speaker, a visual display and Amazon’s AI assistant. It offers a range of functions such as voice control, colour inversion, and captioning. These functions are designed to assist individuals with visual, speech and hearing impairment.

Rs 9,000 upwards on amazon.in