Bengaluru Improv leads group to IIT classrooms

Three members from ‘Indian Improv Tribe’ — Saveen Hegde, Amit and Vikas, recently conducted an improv workshop at IIT Gandhinagar.

The institution had a five-week foundational programme to help students destress and jell with each other better.

Talking to Metrolife, Saveen says, “It is an interesting event because new age faculty members — people who have studied abroad and young professors who join the university — are asked to design the programme.

They include various interesting activities Bollywood dance and sketching, that interests students.”

He adds, “A professor who studied in Canada and had learnt improv as a part of his curriculum reached out to us and suggested if something similar can be done for students here. There were about 200 students and we ran a 16-hour programme. It was exciting to see all students open up.”

The typically 12-member team comprises of people from different fields like radio, management consultancy, charted accountancy, health and IT.

Saveen says that the ideas for improv become better when dialogues are exchanged between people from different fields. Till now, the team has done four workshops in IIT Gandhinagar.

“Last week, we did a show at Indian Institute of Science for the PhD students. We got a standing ovation, which was really inspiring. Every month we do public events on MG Road and Indranagar. These apart, one of the corporate company’s took us to nine cities in India. We do many theme-based shows, one such was on women’s day. We have performed in cities all over India like Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad,” he says.