Crispy and creamy doughnut to try

Chiranshi V Chayya, baking enthusiast, suggests two doughnut recipes for you to try at home.

Cookie Overload doughnut

Ingredients

For the dough

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1tsp dry yeast

1/2 cup lukewarm milk

1/4 cup butter (room temperature)

For the topping

50gms white chocolate bar

20-25 Oreo biscuits

Method

In a food processor, mix all-purpose flour, sugar and dry yeast thoroughly. Add lukewarm milk and butter into the mixture and knead the dough until it becomes soft.

Cover the dough with a cling wrap or cloth for about two hours. Once the dough has risen, knead once again properly and roll it into 1.5cm thickness and give it a shape with a donut cutter.

Cover the donuts with a cling wrap and set aside for another 30 minutes.

Now, keep a saucepan on medium heat and add non-flavoured oil for frying. Fry the donuts until golden-brown on medium or low flame and allow it to cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

For the frosting, take a microwave-safe bowl and melt white chocolate in it. Once the chocolate is cooled down, dip the donut and sprinkle some semi crushed Oreo biscuits on top.

Berliners

Ingredients

For the dough

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp lukewarm water

2 1/2 tsp dry yeast

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup castor sugar mixed with 2 tsp cinnamon powder

For the cream

1 1/4 cup milk

3 egg yolks

1/4 cup castor sugar

2 tbsp all purpose flour

2 tbsp corn flour

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp butter

Method

To make the dough, mix one tbsp of castor sugar and lukewarm water in a bowl and add yeast to it. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes until it’s bubbly.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, remaining 1 tbsp sugar, eggs and yeast. Knead the dough for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the dough is smooth and elastic, add the butter and kneed further.

Cover the dough and set aside for two hours. Next, make equal-sized portion of the dough into perfect balls. Allow them to proof for another three to four hours outside or overnight in the refrigerator. Once proofed, fry the Berliners until they turn golden-brown, then immediately roll the hot Berliners in the cinnamon sugar.

For the cream, bring milk to boil in a saucepan set over medium heat. Combine the egg yolks, sugar, flour and cornflour well until smooth paste in a separate bowl.

Gradually pour the boiled milk into the paste, stir constantly to prevent curdling. Next, pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over low heat, whisking constantly to thicken the cream. Once thickened, remove from the heat and add vanilla extract and butter to the mixture and allow it to cool.

Transfer the pastry cream into a piping bag. Make a small incision in the Berliners and fill them until the cream oozes out.