Edible lyrics for Yuletide

It’s that time of the year when everything is about being merry. Christmas carolers are out on the streets, the trees are decorated and yuletide cheer is warming up the evenings.

Everyone agrees that the festive season is incomplete without the traditional plum cake and other goodies. In fact, some of the most popular Christmas songs talks or mentions food in the lyrics. Tuck yourself in and whip out those headphones to listen to these songs that talk about food and festivities of the season.

We wish you a Merry Christmas

One of the lines mentions “Now bring us some figgy pudding, Now bring us some figgy pudding…”

Bristol-based composer, conductor and organist Arthur Warrell is the reason behind the song’s popularity. He arranged the tune for his own University of Bristol Madrigal Singers and performed it during a concert on December 6, 1935.

Since we’re talking about food here, it was believed that in Victorian England, carolers were invited by the house owners for Christmas pudding. Figgy pudding was one of the versions made at the time. A variety of the 19th-century of the pudding consisted of raisin or plum pudding; it was not necessarily figs.

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree

Though pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving dish, the love for it continues till Christmas.

In fact, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree isn’t the only song that mentions the humble pumpkin pie. You’ll also find the mention of the pie in songs “There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays” and “Sleigh Ride”.

Made of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg, it’s one of those desserts that completes the holiday season.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Written in 1951 by Meredith Willson, it’s a song that has been sung by many artistes over the years. It’s mention of “With candy canes and silver lanes aglow” is what gives this song the reason to make it to the list.

Let it Snow

The popular song 1945 song ‘Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!’ is probably known to everyone. The lyrics of the song goes “And I’ve brought some corn for popping...”

Though many of us will associate popcorn to movies, back in the day (probably some still do now), families used to make popcorn garlands as decoration for their outdoor tree. It’s also a simple tradition to make popcorn on a snowed-in day.

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Sung by Andy Williams, the line “Marshmallows for toasting” sets the tone of the song. It not only talks about good cheer, carolers, snow and everything else that makes this holiday season so wonderful but also nudges you to go and grab yourself a cup of hot chocolate with lots of marshmallows. Now that sounds like a wonderful way to celebrate, doesn’t it?

The Christmas Song

With the lyrics stating “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire...”, you’ll probably recall old movies which this is seen. It’s been a delicious treat for generations. The aroma chestnuts leave when being roasted is one of the best to set the tone of the holiday season.