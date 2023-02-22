Five martial art forms to add to your routine

If you’re looking to mix things up when it comes to your workout routine, something a little offbeat might be just what you need. Here are five martial arts, from Israeli self-defence techniques to an Afro-Brazilian form that blends dance, acrobatics and music.

Krav maga

An Israeli self-defence technique, krav maga borrows moves from various disciplines. “Unlike other martial arts, it isn’t bound by rules that restrict the user,” explains instructor Krishna Aditya from Krav Maga Global. “It teaches individuals to differentiate between different types of threats and to deal with them practically,” he adds. The defence techniques are instinctual, built on one’s reaction to stimuli. Krav Maga Global conducts hour-long sessions on weekends at the Indian Heritage Academy, Koramangala. A one-time registration fee of Rs 500 is to be paid in addition to a monthly payment of

Rs 2,000.

Visit kravmagaglobal.in for more information

Capoeira

Combining dance, music and acrobatics, capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art with influences of Portuguese culture. Instructor Ravi Suchak from Capoeira Academy, explains that a typical capoeira session involves two individuals displaying their skills while surrounded by a circle of people. The crowd around them cheers them on by clapping, singing and chanting. “The group sessions help foster self-confidence while building your strength and flexibility,” Suchak explains.

Classes spanning one hour each are held twice or thrice a week for a monthly fee of Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

For info on timings and venue, visit capoeiracademy.in

Yongmudo

Practised at Yong-in University, Korea, since 1953, this hybrid martial art is a mix of techniques like judo, taekwondo, wrestling, boxing and ssireum among others. “It involves light-to- medium contact fighting that focuses on striking, kicking and throwing,” says Dhanajaya S, master and general secretary at the Yongmudo Association of Karnataka which is affiliated with the Indian Yongmudo Federation. He explains that yongmudo is made of three different words. “Yong is Korean for dragon, ‘mu’ translates to martial arts, and ‘do’ means a way of training,” explains Dhanajaya. Their training centre is located at Yoski Karate Class in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar. Classes are generally held thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They also have a weekend batch.

Contact 99804 21798 for info on fees and timing.

Shaolin wushu

This Chinese martial art incorporates Indian martial arts and yoga asanas in its discipline. “It was influenced by Indian monk Bodhidharma who travelled to China and spread Chan Buddhism,” says Keerthi BS Prasad, teacher at Shaolin Wushu Cultural Center. A form of self-defence, it has the benefits of “improved physical fitness, flexibility, agility and motor coordination,” adds Keerthi. Based in JP Nagar, the center offers four classes per week, for a monthly fee of Rs 1,500.

For details, visit shaolinwushuindia.com

Tai chi

Tai chi is an introspective martial art originating from China, often practised as a form of meditation and self-defence. “It involves simple and slow movements that give you the benefits of cardiovascular exercises,” shares tai chi master Cicily Thomas from the Vital Force Tai Chi Academy. “It is performed with the aim of achieving both physical and mental fitness,” she adds. In Tai chi, “force is never fought with force”, Cicily explains. The pushing hand technique for instance uses balance and gentle pushes to counter force directed at you. Cecily holds classes outdoors on weekends at the Montfort Spirituality Center, Indiranagar.

Check out vitalforcetaichi.com for information.