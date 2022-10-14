Flying with pets in India? Some options

People who want to travel with their pets over a long distance in India now have one more option.

Akasa Air, a new airline that currently services eight destinations including Bengaluru, will allow passengers to fly with their domesticated dogs and cats from November 1. The bookings open on October 15.

According to a press note, only two pets will be allowed as of now. An under-7 kg pet can travel in the aircraft cabin. Those between 7 and 32 kg must be checked in at the counter after passing through security. A pet heavier than 32 kg needs to be sent via the cargo terminal.

Pet parents need to carry valid health, rabies vaccination, licence and other certificates as stipulated by the regulations, the note mentions. Further details will be announced on October 15, the team told Metrolife.

Air India has been providing pet onboarding for much longer. Over email, the team shared that a maximum of two pets are permitted per flight — dogs and cats must be at least eight weeks old, and pregnant pets are not accepted.

However, you can’t do prior bookings for pets. It is subject to the availability of space only on the day of travel, the team added.

The pet and the container together should not exceed 5 kg for cabin carriage and the service will cost Rs 1,200/kg plus taxes.

If it is a dog, it must be muzzled and leashed. For other pets, the passenger must ensure it does not wander in the aircraft by themselves.

Pets of larger size/weight are sent to the cargo hold and are subject to a minimum charge of Rs 3,500 for the weight of the pet and the cage. Valid health and rabies vaccination certificates need to be carried.

SpiceJet also allows the transport of domesticated dogs and cats but only in the cargo hold, the team informed.

This has to be done as per the IATA (International Air Transport Association) Live Animal Regulations in specially designed IATA-approved containers provided by the pet owner.

Airlines like IndiGo, Vistara, Air Asia, and Go First do not offer onboarding for pet animals.