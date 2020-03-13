I wish to play lead someday: comedian Nandagopal

Nandagopal, one among the youngest comedians in the Kannada film industry, is not only making waves locally, but has also been offered prominent roles in the Tamil film industry. “Comedy comes naturally to me because I am jovial by nature and try to stay happy both in real and reel life,” Nandagopal tells Metrolife.

His latest project titled, ‘Dharala Prabhu’ in Tamil, that was released recently, has veteran comedian Vivek playing a pivotal role.

Nandagopal believes that at a time when there is gloom and sadness everywhere, it is imperative for people to spread positivity, “This is where people like me come in,” he beams. The upcoming comedian in tinseltown has 33 short movies and nine feature films to his credit. He also has a couple of films lined up for release this year.

He kickstarted his journney in 2008 with short movies. Old-timers such as Narasimharaju, Dwarakish, and Nagesh, he says, are some of the comedians he looks up to. His film debut came with movies ‘Mo’ in Tamil and ‘Kahi’ in Kannada. It is after this that his graph rose with more than seven movies in his kitty.

Life hasn’t changed much, he says. “It is just that more people recognise me now than ever before. I remember a while ago that a few of us were sipping tea at a road-side stall in Vijayapura. It was at that time that ‘Trataka’ had released. Some people recognised me and addressed me by the character name in the movie. I was thrilled. I am grateful for everything that the industry has given me,” he says.

There has been a shift in the way comedians are perceived on the big screen. Many such as Sharan, Chikkanna, Vadivel, and Vivek have carved a niche for themselves. Nandagopal too aspires to reach their level. “We have had full-fledged films with comedians playing the lead role. These movies have all done well at the box office. I wish to play the lead in a movie someday,”adds Nanda.

He has wrapped up shooting for ‘Girki’, the directorial debut of PM Veeresh and will be seen in ‘Ninna Sahihake’, featuring Suraj Gowda and Dhanya Ramkumar. Nanda also plays an interesting role in ‘Kshipra’, directed by Satish.