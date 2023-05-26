Jazz ensemble set for global tour

Jazz ensemble set for global tour

MoonArra, a city-based Indo-jazz ensemble, has announced their 10th international concert tour

Rithu K Athreya
Rithu K Athreya, DHNS ,
  • May 26 2023, 01:25 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 01:28 ist
The MoonArra team.

MoonArra, a city-based Indo-jazz ensemble, has announced their 10th international concert tour. It is set to kick off on June 1. 

The group will be on a month-long tour that covers five countries across Europe and consists of 10 concerts and four music workshops. The tour starts in Sweden, and will wrap up in Hungary on June 27.

“Jazz musicians in Europe, especially from Germany, want to explore and learn Indian classical music. There is growing interest because of globalisation,” says Jagadeesh MR, founder of MoonArra.

Their compositions will be based on both Hindustani and Carnatic ragas and rhythms blended with jazz harmonies and they will be collaborating with various musicians from across the globe.

For details, visit moonarra.com.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Moonarra
Bengaluru
Jazz

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

 