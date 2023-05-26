Jazz ensemble set for global tour

MoonArra, a city-based Indo-jazz ensemble, has announced their 10th international concert tour. It is set to kick off on June 1.

The group will be on a month-long tour that covers five countries across Europe and consists of 10 concerts and four music workshops. The tour starts in Sweden, and will wrap up in Hungary on June 27.

“Jazz musicians in Europe, especially from Germany, want to explore and learn Indian classical music. There is growing interest because of globalisation,” says Jagadeesh MR, founder of MoonArra.

Their compositions will be based on both Hindustani and Carnatic ragas and rhythms blended with jazz harmonies and they will be collaborating with various musicians from across the globe.

For details, visit moonarra.com.