Layer it up with scarves this summer

Layering is not just a trick for the cold weather. Scarves and stoles can easily be a part of your summer wardrobe.

Whether it is to protect yourself from the heat or jazz up an outfit, designers say that scarves are trending this season.

Pair them with ethnic wear and juttis, use it to snazz up a jeans-and-sneakers look, or simply use them as bandanas or hair ties — the possibilities are endless.

A simple outfit can instantly be made better with a statement scarf, says Rhea Sarna of Rhea-Ana Accessories. “We will also see a lot of organza, sheer fabrics, and age-old techniques make headway this season as people are inclined towards buying artisanal looks,” she says.

She adds that this summer is all about traditional prints and organic textures. “There is also an emphasis on 100 per cent linen and ombre dyeing.”

Elevate your summer look by draping a printed stole over a tank top and skinny jeans and tying it all together with a chunky belt, suggests Rhea.

You can pull off a retro look by pairing the classic white-shirt-blue-jeans combination with a printed scarf, in what she calls a ‘pussy-bow’ knot. You can easily achieve this using a skinny silk scarf.

If you want to be a little adventurous or experimental, re-purpose your scarf into a sarong for when you decide to spend your day by the poolside. You could also pin-up both ends of a stole and wear it over a camisole.

“If you’re wearing a busy outfit, knot a scarf on your bag for that extra oomph,” Rhea says.

Namrata Shah of Bangalore-based company ‘2Up2Down’ says that patchwork trend that will be popular this summer.

“We blend techniques with colours,” she tells Metrolife, adding that classic geometric designs are here to stay this summer.

Along with the traditional floral designs, expect to see dramatic geometric prints and polka dots. “Psychedelic and Bohemian are still trending in bold hues of saffron, ochre, nude, flame scarlet, black, indigo, aqua, and emerald,” she says.

Another big move that people will be able to notice, Namrata says, is the inclination towards sustainable fashion and organic textiles.

“Increasingly, natural dyes are being used for traditional techniques such as Japanese Shibori prints.”

Look for scarves in light, free-flowing fabrics that can be draped easily. Add a tie-dye scarf to an otherwise plain outfit, or play with textures and silhouettes by juxtaposing clean-cut lines with soft materials such as chiffon and crepe.