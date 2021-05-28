Legendary cartoon shows of the '90s

With the evolution of Cartoon Network to CN, many things changed, much to the dismay of the 90s generation.

Metrolife puts together some iconic animated shows that made you leave all things behind back in the day.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

As the title suggests, the plot revolves around courage, a pink beagle living with a farmer couple, Eustace and Muriel, in the middle of nowhere. This horror-comedy series shows how an anxious and easily frightened dog stops at nowhere when it comes to protecting his owners from all kinds of perils, paranormal events and menaces that appear around the land. All in all, it’s safe to say that this show is one of the most adventurous and startling children’s series ever produced.

Dexter’s Laboratory

Featuring eccentric boy genius Dexter who is seen slipping into his secret underground laboratory filled with his inventions to solve problems from saving the world, often interrupted by his ballerina sister Dee Dee.

He is constantly battling his sister who somehow gets access to the lab despite all the efforts to keep her out.

This show was so popular that it received high ratings and became one of Cartoon Network’s most successful series.

The Powerpuff Girls

Probably the very first and one of the only cartoons on feminism.

Created by animator Craig McCracken, the show leans on three strong super-powered female leads — Bubbles, Buttercup and Blossom — who are up against the odds to save the world.

The little girls live with their father Utonium, a scientist professor, in the fictional city of Townsville, USA and are often remembered by the town’s mayor to help in case of any trouble.

Needless to say, this beloved and enduring girl gang continues to inspire many even today.

The Flintstones

Yabba dabba doo! Two modern-day families, the Flintstones and the Rubbles, in a pre-historic setup, is the combination you didn’t know you needed.

The show navigates the misadventures of the two families in the town of Bedrock amongst dinosaurs and other long-extinct animals coexisting with cavemen in harmony. Many cartoons, even today, show influences from this Hanna-Barbera-produced show.

Johnny Bravo

How can one forget Johnny! An over-confident and dim-witted muscular man who was frequently seen trying to impress women. Despite several failed attempts and multiple rejections, Johnny never let anything affect his self-esteem, humour and confidence and that’s what made the cartoon so entertaining. Created by animator Van Partible for Cartoon Network, the show had its own charm in the 90s and early 2000s.

Dragon Tales

Two siblings, Max and Emmy find a dragon scale and are teleported to a dragon land where they make a lot of dragon friends, Cassie, Ord, Zak, Wheezie, and Quetzal. The troubled children are seen seeking comfort in a land far away from their home and school.

This entertaining and light-hearted show created by Jim Coane and Ron Rodecker also focuses on the real-life issues preschoolers face.