Music fete returnsafter three years

An annual classical music festival is back in the city after pandemic-induced hiatus.

Swara Sowrabha and Sri R R Keshavamurthy Foundation will hold Guru Smruthi 2022 on Saturday, featuring a performance by violin maestro and Padmabhushan awardee N Rajam, who performs Hindustani classical music.

She will also be felicitated with the Saadhanacharya Award, which has been previously given to stalwarts like L Subramaniam, T N Krishnan, R K Srikantan, M Balamuralikrishna.

Her concert will be preceded by a Carnatic vocal recital by Bhargavi

Venkatram, a student at Swara Sowrabha.

The event is held in memory of eminent violinist R R Keshavamurthy. “My guru was a pioneer of the rare seven-stringed violin, so it is my duty to celebrate him and his contribution through this event,” says N Venkatesh, founder and managing trustee, Swara Sowrabha.

*The festival will be held on September 10, at 4 pm, at Canara Union, Malleshwaram. Entry free