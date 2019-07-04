On My Pinboard: B R Chaya

Rajyotsava Award recipient singer B R Chaya is known for her renditions of songs in various genres including pop, folk, devotional and film songs.

She has sung many duets with many stalwarts including M Balamurali Krishna, P B Sreenivas, K J Yesudas, S P Balasubramanyam, S Janaki, P Susheela, Vani Jairam, among others.

Chaya also runs an audio company called ‘Kinnari Audio’, a platform to encourage budding musical talents.

Inspiration

Lata Mangeshkar

“I look up to Lata Mangeshkar; I have always wanted to sing like her. I don’t have any role model. I look up to people for their qualities. Reading up about achievers and their journey motivates me.”

Music

P B Sreenivas

“P B Sreenivas and Kishore Kumar are my all-time favourites. I feel relaxed when I listen to a few people sing and listening to their songs is like meditation to me. P B Sreenivas’s ‘Barede Neenu Ninna Hesara’ is my most favourite song. I consider myself lucky for having had the honour of singing with him. Kishore Kumar’s ‘Aa Chal Ke Tujhe’, ‘Madhur Tera Mera Pyaar’, ‘Kilte Hai Gul Yahan’ are some song I like. These days a lot more genres of music are emerging like rap, classical and pop that one can turn to.”

Travel

Mysuru

“I have travelled across the world, but Mysuru will always remain my favourite. The old city charm, broad roads... everything about the city intrigues me. I like taking vacations to European countries.”

Films

Aarathi

“I admire actors Aarathi, Kalpana and Rajkumar. I am also a fan of Puttanna Kanagal films. Other than that, I am not much into watching films. I watch a film only if people insist and if there are good reviews. The last film I watched is ‘Uppi 2’.”

Films

Aarathi

“I admire actors Aarathi, Kalpana and Rajkumar. I am also a fan of Puttanna Kanagal films. Other than that, I am not much into watching films. I watch a film only if people insist and if there are good reviews. The last film I watched is ‘Uppi 2’.”

Food

Anna-saaru

“Home-made rice and rasam is my comfort food. I am not a foodie, and singers have to take care of our voice, and while doing this we often end up restricting ourselves. Whenever I go abroad for concerts or I am on vacation, I just need a bowl of rice with some curry and I am set. I am also not keen on exploring regional food items. In sweets, I like ‘Appi Payasa’, a dessert prepared during festivals using fine rava."