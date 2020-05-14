Prayer conventions set to change

Restrictions on physical distance and contact are changing the way places of worship function.

Religious conventions that involve touching are being abandoned in favour of practices considered safer.

Rev Shine Thomas of City Harvest AG Church, HBR Layout, says priests will avoid placing a hand on the head.

“We will stretch out our hands to bless the congregation without touching people. Even with those who want individual prayers, we will maintain a distance of six feet,” he says.

During the service, the congregation will replace handshakes with a namaste and the greeting ‘Praise the Lord’, he told Metrolife.

Sole cleansing

The Iskcon temple in Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar sees 4,000-5,000 devotees a day during the week, 10,000-15,000 on weekends, and 80,000-1 lakh on festival days.

A restriction on the number of devotees is coming up, says Naveena Neerada Dasa, head of communication, Iskcon.

The temple is planning a system to help devotees clean their soles before they reach the chappal stand. It also plans to install washbasins and soap dispensers across the complex.

As for the risk from touching taps, the temple is looking at electronic sensor taps and pedal-activated taps.

Social distancing will become a norm at least for a year, he adds. “We are planning clear demarcations and drawing squares for people to stand and navigate in,” he says.

Shorter prayers

Mosques are taking extra care, according to a source from the Jumma Masjid Trust Board.

On a regular Friday, around 3,000 people gather at the mosque in Shivaji Nagar to offer prayers.

“Many offer ‘namaz’ for about 20 minutes, but this will be cut down to five or six minutes. People will have to continue social distancing. The board will announce a restricted number for prayers,” he says.

Instructions to not hug or touch each other will be given, he says.

How shrines are adapting...

City Harvest AG Church, HBR Layout

-No touching head to bless.

-Six feet physical distance always.

-Greeting: Namaste with ‘Praise the Lord.’

Iskcon temple, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar

-New system to clean footwear soles

-Sanitisers, washbasins and soaps

-Sensors or foot pedals for taps.

-Restriction on numbers.

Jumma Masjid, Shivaji Nagar

-Shorter, 5-6 minute prayers

-Physical distancing and fewer numbers

-Advise against hugging

No prasada

The government is working on putting together safety procedures for temples, Deccan Herald had reported earlier this week. The muzrai department, which administers 34,000 temples across Karnataka, is aware of the dangers of priests distributing teertha and prasada, and may suspend the practice. Temples will also be directed to dispense hand sanitiser and maintain social distance, according to Kota Srinivas Poojari, muzrai minister. The convention of devotees offering flowers and fruits to the deity is also under scrutiny.