Remixes take people back to the classics: Stebin Ben

Music composer-singer duo Payal Dev and Stebin Ben’s latest song, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ (Baarish 2.0), has created waves on the internet. People are calling it the monsoon track of this year. The music video features Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. In a candid interview with Metrolife, Payal and Stebin talk about their latest song.

What was the experience like of shooting a music video during the pandemic?

Payal: We were not present at the shoot as we did not feature in the video, but one can imagine how much fun it must be after seeing the video. The team shot the video like there was no pandemic.

Were there any roadblocks in recording the song?

Payal: I have a recording studio at my home, and we created and recorded everything there itself. Many people worked remotely. We did a lot of video calls to discuss how we can make the song and the music video more beautiful. All this happened right before the second wave of Covid

hit.

Stebin: Of course, the recording and the shooting can never be the same amid a pandemic. We were supposed to film the song together, but we had to take care of our family members’ health, so we did not feature in the song. Finding a team and logistics was an issue, but the whole team worked really hard and made this happen.

How was it like working together?

Payal: Amazing. Stebin has got a very nice and unique voice texture. People compare him to Atif Aslam, and of course, it is a good thing that India also has its own Atif Aslam kind of voice in the industry. He understands the music really well. As a composer, I am delighted with his voice.

Stebin: Always a pleasure working with Payal. She is one of those music directors who are keeping the essence of the 90s in their music. As a composer and a music director, Payal is everything that a singer needs. The whole team of Payal creates amazing music, and all generations love it.

Of late, there have been more remakes of old songs than the original ones. What do you feel about it?

Payal: It’s not a bad thing. We grew up listening to those songs, and the songs were massive hits. The young generation should also know the songs. This generation is not used to the sound of the old times, but melodies are timeless, and that’s why so many young people listen to remakes.

Stebin: Today’s generation needs to know the classics. These remixes are taking people back to the classics. If the melody and the lyrics of the old songs are not changed much, we can definitely do more remakes.

Do you have any upcoming projects together?

Payal: We don’t always plan projects. Sometimes things just happen. So I am waiting for that moment when that impromptu call will

happen.