Singer of hit song ‘Prada’ started off with jingles

Singer Shreya Sharma is riding high on the success of ‘Prada’, a foot-tapping number which features Alia Bhatt; her first ever music video. The song is composed, written and co-sung by ‘The Doorben’ duo. Shreya says she started her musical journey through her YouTube channel, where she did mashups and crossover music.

In a conversation with Metrolife, Shreya talks about working with ‘The Doorbeen’, her meeting with Alia Bhatt and her plans.

From Meerat to Mumbai, tell us about your musical journey?

I started learning music when I was four years old but I took to it seriously when I went to study in Welham Girls Boarding School. My teacher, Mrs Chatterjee, shaped my skills and taught me all I needed to know to be an independent musician. Post this, I went to New York and studied opera and musical theatre from Sarah Lawrence College.

When I moved back to India after my graduation, I wanted to get into singing full-time but didn’t know how to start. All I knew was that I had to move to Mumbai to be in the scene.

I started with jingles and background score music, and eventually did shows with Katalyst Entertainment. That’s where I met ‘The Doorbeen’ - the musical duo, Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma – the men behind the hit number ‘Lambergini’.

How was it working with them for your debut song, ‘Prada’?

I had an amazing time with the duo. They are great to work with. We had a lot of fun during the making of the song and shared a lot of musical experiences and insights with each other. We have become good friends now.

The song crossed 11 million views in just two days...

Yes it was surreal! I was ecstatic when it hit one million views and then within a few hours, it was at five million. My family and I were watching the numbers increase; it was a memorable moment for us. I’m grateful that my parents believed in me and were convinced in my capabilities before I’d even thought of it

How did ‘Prada’ come your way?

It was when ‘Lamberghini’ was just picking up. I met ‘The Doorbeen’ boys at the Katalyst office. They saw one of my covers and liked it and called me to record a song. I had a sore throat but I didn’t want to let go off this opportunity and went on to record the first scratch of ‘Prada’. When we heard the product that came out, we all were convinced that this song is something different. That’s how ‘Prada’ was born.

What was it like meeting Alia Bhatt?

Meeting her was one of the most memorable experiences in my life. I was flabbergasted when I walked onto the set and saw her. When we were introduced, she complimented my voice and said “ I love the way you’ve sung it! You have a beautiful voice, it’s so versatile and cool”.

When we shot a behind-the-scenes video, she saw that I was nervous and made me comfortable.

What kind of songs do you enjoy singing, listening to?

Lately, I am into up-tempo songs. I am listening to a few Punjabi artistes from the UK like Mumzy Stranger. If I am covering a song, I always look for something that I can give my own twist to.

I believe that if you are covering a song, it doesn’t have to be an imitation of the original.

Singers who inspire you...

I look up to Sunidhi Chauhan and Shilpa Rao. They have such unique voices.

What’s next for you?

I am currently working on something for my YouTube channel. And doing some covers for songs for the wedding season.