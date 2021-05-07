Wholesome English breakfast recipes

Wondering how to make a full English breakfast? Well, Metrolife’s foolproof method offers three authentic recipes by Mohamed Zaid, a hotel management student.

English Muffins

Ingredients

1/2 cup warm milk

1 tbsp white sugar

3.5 grams active dry yeast

1/2 cup warm water

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 pinch salt

Method

In a bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water, add sugar and allow bubbles to form. Combine the milk, yeast mixture, flour and salt in a separate bowl, and knead till a soft dough. Leave the dough in a covered greased bowl and let it rise.

Once the first proofing is complete and dough has risen, punch back, roll to 1/2 inch thickness and cut into circular shapes of equal size using a cookie cutter.

On a wax paper, sprinkle cornmeal (cornflakes) and place the shaped dough. Sprinkle some more cornmeal on the dough and cover it with a cling sheet and let it rise for 30 minutes. (Use of cornmeal is optional)

Once the final proofing is done, cook both sides of the muffin on a griddle pan on medium heat till both sides are browned. Once browned, place the muffins on a greased baking tray and bake for 10 minutes at 180°C.

Eggs Benedict

Ingredients

For the egg

4 pieces of beef bacon

2 eggs

2 tsp vinegar

2 English muffins

Butter

For the Hollandaise Sauce:

10 tbsp unsalted butter

2 egg yolks

Half a lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

Method

In a pan, heat some oil, and fry the beef bacon till crisp. Bring two-thirds cup of water to boil in a separate pot. Add vinegar and lower the heat to a simmer.

Crack an egg in a small bowl and add it to the simmering water. Once the egg begins to solidify, add the second egg and wait for the egg white to solidify.

Turn off the heat, cover the pan, and let it rest for four minutes. Furthermore, gently lift the eggs with a slotted spoon. (You will want to remove the egg that went in first).

To make the hollandaise sauce, prepare a water bath (a steel vessel placed over a pot of boiling water). Add the yolks and lemon juice and slowly keep adding butter while whisking.

Keep adding butter till the sauce is of a runny consistency. Ensure that the water bath is less than 60°C and add salt and pepper to taste. Remember, Hollandaise sauce has to be served warm.

Next, toast the English muffins by spreading butter on them.

Once toasted, lace the beef bacon, the egg and pour the hot hollandaise sauce. Garnish with parsley and serve hot.

Baked Beans on Toast

Ingredients

2 cups White Beans

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, pasted

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp maple syrup/honey

1 1/2 cup water

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp soy sauce

Bread and butter (for the toast)

Wilted spinach and roasted tomatoes (for garnish)

Method

In a pan, add some olive oil, finely chopped onions, salt, pepper, garlic paste and sauté till onions are translucent.

Fill water, and add tomato paste, apple cider vinegar, soya sauce and maple syrup/honey to the mixture and stir.

Add the white beans and cook them while continuously stirring. Once beans are cooked, place them on the buttered bread, and bake in the oven till the desired toasted colour of the bread is achieved.

Once the bread is toasted in the oven, garnish with roasted tomatoes and wilted spinach and enjoy!