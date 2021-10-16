3 home remedies to prevent dry skin this winter

The cold air and low humidity during the winter can strip your skin of the much-needed moisture. Metrolife brings you simple home remedies to keep your dry skin troubles at bay, and give your face that much-needed hydration.
Milk powder face pack
Milk contains healthy fats and amino acids and so, works as a good moisturiser.
Ingredients
2 tbsp milk powder
Pinch of turmeric
1 tbsp honey
Required water to form a paste
Method
To a small bowl, add milk powder, turmeric, honey and some water. Mix all together to form a paste.
Wash and dry your face and apply the face mask. Let it dry for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water.
Repeat this twice a week to treat dry skin patches.
Sandalwood face pack
Sandalwood is known to enhance skin complexion and tone and has been used since ancient times.
Ingredients
2 tbsp sandalwood powder
1 ½ tbsp aloe vera gel
1 tbsp honey
Method
To a small bowl, add sandalwood powder, aloe vera gel and honey. Mix until everything is combined.
Before you apply it, wash your face and apply a small amount of coconut or sandalwood oil with a cotton pad.
On top of the oil, apply the face mask and let it dry naturally. Rinse after 10 minutes.
Repeat this face pack twice a week.
Banana Face Pack
Banana is the time-tested secret to well-nourished skin. It lends hydration and a supple and radiant look to your face.
Ingredients
1/2 ripe banana
1 tsp honey
2 tbsp raw milk
Method
Mash half a ripe banana with a fork, add a teaspoon of honey and milk and mix well.
Apply this mixture on a clean and dry face.
Let it dry and rinse it after 15 minutes. Repeat this twice a week.
