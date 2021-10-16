3 home remedies to prevent dry skin this winter

The cold air and low humidity during the winter can strip your skin of the much-needed moisture. Metrolife brings you simple home remedies to keep your dry skin troubles at bay, and give your face that much-needed hydration.

Milk powder face pack

Milk contains healthy fats and amino acids and so, works as a good moisturiser.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk powder

Pinch of turmeric

1 tbsp honey

Required water to form a paste

Method

To a small bowl, add milk powder, turmeric, honey and some water. Mix all together to form a paste.

Wash and dry your face and apply the face mask. Let it dry for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water.

Repeat this twice a week to treat dry skin patches.

Sandalwood face pack

Sandalwood is known to enhance skin complexion and tone and has been used since ancient times.

Ingredients

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 ½ tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

Method

To a small bowl, add sandalwood powder, aloe vera gel and honey. Mix until everything is combined.

Before you apply it, wash your face and apply a small amount of coconut or sandalwood oil with a cotton pad.

On top of the oil, apply the face mask and let it dry naturally. Rinse after 10 minutes.

Repeat this face pack twice a week.

Banana Face Pack

Banana is the time-tested secret to well-nourished skin. It lends hydration and a supple and radiant look to your face.

Ingredients

1/2 ripe banana

1 tsp honey

2 tbsp raw milk

Method

Mash half a ripe banana with a fork, add a teaspoon of honey and milk and mix well.

Apply this mixture on a clean and dry face.

Let it dry and rinse it after 15 minutes. Repeat this twice a week.