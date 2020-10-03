Bad Salsa reaches the finale of America’s Got Talent  

It was no surprise when ‘Bad Salsa’, comprising dancers Sonali Majumdar and Maroju Samanth, reached the finale of America’s Got Talent Season 15. Previously winners of India’s Got Talent in 2012, the duo always make sure they create something new for every performance.

The finale which will be soon airing on Voot Select and Colors Infinity, will have the dancing duo hitting the dance floor with renewed vigour.

Sonali and Maroju took time off to share with Metrolife their excitement.

Why do you call yourselves the bad salsa?

Sonali: Bad in ‘Bad Salsa’ means Bivash Academy of Dance.

The acronyms combined is bad. We perform salsa, so it’s ‘Bad Salsa’.

What was it like to compete at an international level?

Maroju: It was like a dream come true. We always wanted to perform on a global stage, representing India. And being there was an overwhelming experience.

Competing on an international platform left us a bit nervous, but we were confident about our abilities and performance.

What were the challenges and how many hours did you practice everyday?

Sonali: The challenge was keeping pace with the time difference.

We practiced for at least 10 to 12 hours a day because we created new moves that required that kind of time.

How has the dance industry changed over the years?

Maroju: More than analyzing the change, we are now focused on performing our best and getting appreciated for the same. This is what keeps us going and motivates us to do better.

What next in your plans?

Maroju: We want to be able to perform on every stage in every corner of the

globe. Initially, when we set out, we didn’t have enough resources, but we have overcome those barriers and have come this far. There’s no looking back now.