Cinema is a welcoming industry, says Suraj Gowda

Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole’ fame actor Suraj Gowda is now turning a writer for the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film starring Dhanya Ramkumar; the film was signed last week.

The young cast and crew of this upcoming romantic comedy has created a lot of expectations among the millennials.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, Suraj talks about him turning into a writer, his upcoming projects and more.

Tell us about the film.

I have written this romcom in a way in which everyone can relate to the story.

The film is directorial debut of Suman Jadugar. Though the film’s crew is new to the Kannada industry, they have been in the cinema for a long time.

Raghu Dixit is behind the music. We, a young team, are excited about the film.

What made you get into writing?

I enjoy the creative process of writing and editing. Also, if you are in the film industry, you have the liberty to try your hand at other areas like pre and post production. Being a believer of the same, I ventured into writing. It has been a great experience.

What got you into acting?

I am an engineer turned actor. I like being in the limelight, which made me want to be a part of the glamorous world. I come from a well-educated family, so, acting was the last thing I could opt for. But destiny had other plans. Now, I can’t imagine myself being anything but an actor.

How has your journey as an actor been so far?

The journey has been fantastic; I feel like Alice from ‘Alice in Wonderland’. I am enjoying every bit of what I am doing. I think the making of cinema is the most beautiful process one can be a part of. I feel lucky to be working with such creative minds.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

I have many projects lined up. But right now, I am focused on our independent film; I don’t want to mix things up.

Are there any specific roles that you would like to play in the future?

Appearing in roles that people want to see me in is my priority. I would also love to do a biopic. In fact, we have already started working on one based on Karnataka’s kickboxer Girish Gowda.

Any advice for youngsters getting into film industry?

A lot of youngsters don’t enter the industry thinking they are not cut out for it, or they don’t have what it takes.

Cinema is a welcoming industry, so, never hold back yourself; go for it with all you have.