Grants for emerging artists

The Shenoy Art Foundation recently launched the ‘Punashchetana’ initiative to promote and support visual artists during the pandemic.

Founded by Gurudas and Amita Shenoy in memory of G S Shenoy, known for his contribution to visual art in Karnataka, the foundation presents annual awards and showcases the works of emerging artists.

In an effort to encourage creativity during the pandemic, the foundation has given grants to previous awardees and five new ones.

The awardees are Pradeep Kumar DM, Sanjeeva Rao Guthi, Srinivasa N Reddy, Naveen Kumar A, Aishwaryan K, Mohan Kumar T, Lokesh BH, Rudragaud Indi, Meenakshi, Anil Ijeri, Manjunath Wali, Prasad KV, Ninganagouda C Patil, Anilakumar Govindappa, Manjunatha B and Tabbu Tabassum.

“We have been watching their work and their journey. They have been consistently creative and learning. We wanted to show people their work,” says Gurudas Shenoy.

Each artist receives an honorarium of Rs 12,000 towards purchase of art material.

Works created by them in June and July will be displayed at an online exhibition in July.