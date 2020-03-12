Rajiv Taranath to receive SVN Rao National Award

Sarod maestro Rajiv Taranath has been chosen for this year’s S V Narayanaswamy Rao National Award.

The annual award is presented by Sree Rama Seva Mandali Trust. Named after the founder of the Mandali, the award is in its 20th year. The first SVN Rao award was presented in 2020 to renowned vocalist M S Subbulakshmi.

Taranth, a Padmasri awardee, is a disciple of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. A resident of Bengaluru for many years, he now lives in Mysuru.

Besides performing Hindustani classical music across the world, Taranath has scored the music for several award-winning Kannada films.

The date of the award presentation ceremony is April 4, according to a press note.

The trust is also hosting a music festival from April 2, featuring T V Gopalakrishnan, D BAlakrishna, Dr Suchetan, Bhargavi Venkataram, S Sowmya, B K Anantharam, Manasi Prasad, Anuradha Madhusudan, Pattabhirama Pandit, Ravikiran G, Sridhar Sagar, and Hiranmayee.

The concluding concert is by Hindustani vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi.

The venue for the festival and awards ceremony is the RV Teachers College auditorium, RV Road, 2nd Block, Jayanagar. For more details call 9886088869.