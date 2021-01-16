'Shivaji Surathkal is the inspiration for part two'

After the release and re-release of ‘Shivaji Surthakal: Ranagiri Rahasya’, last year, its director Akash Srivatsa, is back with good news for the film’s fans — shoot of the sequel will start soon.

The lockdown was inspirational for many and for Akash it was about discussing and developing on the upcoming film’s storyline. “We have finalised the story and are working on the screenplay now,” he says.

Actor Ramesh Aravind, who played the lead character in the film, and the director would “often spend quality time and bounce thoughts and ideas about the second part during the lockdown”.

It’s always a challenge to meet the audience’s expectations in a sequel. Akash says that when he and the team were working on the first film, they instantly knew more was to follow.

He recollects, “During the first film itself, Ramesh sir and I felt there was a lot more to the character that needed to be explored. Surathkal was a fun character to work with, he is moody, arrogant, and emotional.”

Akash claims that his character is very different from Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot.

“In most other detective series, the story focuses on the detective’s crime-solving abilities and mastermind, but Surathkal clicked as a character,” he says.

He says he’s inspired by Christopher Nolan’s trilogy ‘Batman Begins’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, and feels the film’s second instalment will “be layered”.

“The case will also be much tougher to solve,” he adds.

News articles and crimes happenings around were an inspiration for Akash, to develop on the story. “Also, Shivaji Surthakal, the character is the inspiration, for part two. I know how my character thinks, performs and when I write, I write like how he thinks,” he says. The second part will also be produced by Anup Gowda and Rekha G.

“Apart from Ramesh Aravind, actor Raaghu Raamankoppa will be returning in the sequel,” he says.

The director is planning to start shooting by February end or March, this year. While thrillers are a common genre explored in Kannada film industry, detective films are a thing of the past. “Shivaji Surathkal is an exclusive character, he has his own zone. The first part, to my luck, did well at the box office. I remember asking members of the audience about what brought them to the show and many saying that they missed watching detective films,” he says.

Remakes soon

Rights for remakes have been sold to filmmakers in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industries.

Akash Srivasta says that the story might be showcased in other film industries in 2021. He adds, “I don’t think I will be a part of any of the remakes. I’m glad the story will be travelling across industries.”