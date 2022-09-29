Art tribute to Gandhi opens on Monday

An art exhibition paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi will open on October 3 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Park East. It will showcase 75 artworks by artist M S Murthy.
Titled ‘A tribute to Mahatma’, the show is being held to mark Gandhi Jayanti. The artiste says, “I believe in Gandhi’s vision. He understood the silence of the common man. He understood Indian limitations as well as possibilities.”
“Today, India faces many hurdles and we can learn from Gandhi. Gandhi’s ideologies are the simplest way to live a happy life,” adds Murthy. He has accumulated these artworks over a period of five years and they are all for sale at the exhibition.
*‘A tribute to Mahatma’
will be inaugurated on October 3, 5 pm, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumara Park East. On view till October 12, 11 am to 7 pm.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is liberal democracy dying?
NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years
Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'
Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans
Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study
Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study
All dolled up for festival season
Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search
Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies
Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss