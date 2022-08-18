Aviation buffs hail A380, flying to Bengaluru soon

Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger plane, is landing in Bengaluru on October 30. The fares for the first week of October are between Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,000 for the economy class and Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000 for the business class.

Emirates, the airline with the world’s largest Airbus A380 fleet, has announced direct flights between Dubai and Bengaluru. Its typical passenger seating capacity is 545 and it can take in a maximum of 853 fliers, depending on the seating configuration.

The A380 was first launched by Singapore Airlines on October 25, 2007 with the first flight flying from Singapore to Sydney.

The plane boasts extra legroom and premium cabins with special onboard features like private suites and shower spas in first class.

Ashwini Amarapura, 33, Bengaluru-based aerospace systems designer, says, “The A380 is one of the finest technological marvels created. It was an answer to the Boeing 747. It can cruise at the same speed as other aircraft despite carrying so many people. The number of flights can be reduced because of that.”

However, Devesh Agarwal, founder president of the Aviation Photographers India Foundation (APIF), has his concerns: “This flight will land around 2.30 am. It is the peak time, with other international flights also landing. There will be stress on the terminal facilities, both in arrivals and departures, and it is critical that the government and airport authorities ensure proper staffing for good passenger experience.”

Emirates has been operating in Bengaluru since 2006. It is bringing the world’s largest passenger plane to the city after 16 years.

Sandeep Rao, 31, a Malleswaram resident and aviation enthusiast, says, “It’s currently the biggest commercial aircraft in the world, so it is a big thing for the city and the airport. It also means Bengaluru is a high-demand, premium route.”

Pranav Kashyap, a college student and plane buff, says, “It is a big deal for the Bengaluru airport because they haven’t handled a plane this large.”

Know your A380…

The Airbus A380 is a long-distance aircraft. It can travel from Bengaluru to New York City in one leg without refuelling.

A huge runway was completed in September 2019, making the Kempegowda International Airport ready for the superjumbo jet. Bengaluru is the only Indian city after Mumbai to be serviced by this double-decker behemoth.

Airbus is no longer making the A380 as many airlines find it economically unviable. Emirates, the largest operator of the A380s, is gradually decommissioning the plane.