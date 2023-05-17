Book on pregnancy launched

Book on pregnancy launched

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • May 17 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 00:51 ist
The book is written by Aruna Muralidhar.

Bengaluru-based gynecologist Dr Aruna Muralidhar launched a book on pregnancy. Titled ‘Nine months — A journey of a lifetime’, the 354 pager covers stages of pregnancy, from fertilisation to postpartum care, and also talks about ancient Indian practices around pregnancy.

Dr Aruna says her book busts myths surrounding pregnancy, and features a father’s perspective of parenthood. It was her husband Dr Murali Thondebhavi’s book ‘Think Like an Anaesthetist’ that inspired her to pen down experiences from her career.

Published by Prism Books, it is available at book stores and online.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
gynaecology
book
pregnancy

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

 