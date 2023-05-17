Book on pregnancy launched

Bengaluru-based gynecologist Dr Aruna Muralidhar launched a book on pregnancy. Titled ‘Nine months — A journey of a lifetime’, the 354 pager covers stages of pregnancy, from fertilisation to postpartum care, and also talks about ancient Indian practices around pregnancy.
Dr Aruna says her book busts myths surrounding pregnancy, and features a father’s perspective of parenthood. It was her husband Dr Murali Thondebhavi’s book ‘Think Like an Anaesthetist’ that inspired her to pen down experiences from her career.
Published by Prism Books, it is available at book stores and online.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones
Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala
Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur
Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future
Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology
At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star