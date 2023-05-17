Book on pregnancy launched

Bengaluru-based gynecologist Dr Aruna Muralidhar launched a book on pregnancy. Titled ‘Nine months — A journey of a lifetime’, the 354 pager covers stages of pregnancy, from fertilisation to postpartum care, and also talks about ancient Indian practices around pregnancy.

Dr Aruna says her book busts myths surrounding pregnancy, and features a father’s perspective of parenthood. It was her husband Dr Murali Thondebhavi’s book ‘Think Like an Anaesthetist’ that inspired her to pen down experiences from her career.

Published by Prism Books, it is available at book stores and online.