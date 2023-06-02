Book on self-improvement

A new book on self-discovery features insights from an anthropologist, an astronomer, an archaeologist, a CEO, a godman, a doctor, a celebrity, a linguist, and a philosopher.
‘Become the Better You’ is written by ex-journalist Phil Dass. A native of Shivamogga, he currently lives in Bengaluru.
He has distilled his conversations with people from different walks of life into nine chapters. The book, the author hopes, will lead people on the path of self-improvement and empowerment. “Ignorance is harmful, and we need to enhance our knowledge to become better,” he explains.
The book is published by Writer’s Pocket, and is available online.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Healthy proposal to promote food streets
Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax
Most aliens may be artificial intelligence
Man held for killing wife for 'refusing sex'
Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands
Dalit man thrashed for wearing 'good clothes', goggles
World’s first 3D printed temple to come up in Telangana
Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood