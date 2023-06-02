Book on self-improvement

Lisha Singh
Lisha Singh
  Jun 02 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 00:53 ist

A new book on self-discovery features insights from an anthropologist, an astronomer, an archaeologist, a CEO, a godman, a doctor, a celebrity, a linguist, and a philosopher.

‘Become the Better You’ is written by ex-journalist Phil Dass. A native of Shivamogga, he currently lives in Bengaluru.

He has distilled his conversations with people from different walks of life into nine chapters. The book, the author hopes, will lead people on the path of self-improvement and empowerment. “Ignorance is harmful, and we need to enhance our knowledge to become better,” he explains.

The book is published by Writer’s Pocket, and is available online.

