Changing hangouts: A lot can happen over a health drink

Friends are finding unusual places to meet. They don’t always think of cafes and pubs when they want to catch up. Book stores and zumba schools are among the many new places young people are using to meet. Cultural spaces like Ranga Shankara and Atta Galatta are popular hangouts.

Lakshmi Shankar, co-founder, Atta Galatta, says college students throng to the place. “They often get together to study for the exams, complete their assignments, or just sit and have conversations. We also see some who sit alone with a cup of coffee and introspecting,” she says. The students also volunteer for poetry and literature festivals.

At places like Ranga Shankara, friends sit around chatting before or after a play. “It is important for millennials to feel a sense of belonging. I feel youngsters identify with a place and enjoy the warm personal feeling. You don‘t get that in a pub,” says Lakshmi.

Fitness is a priority for the young and physical activities are now clubbed with chilling with friends. Reset, a wellness centre in Sadashivanagar offers yoga and Zumba classes. Many people hang out at its health cafe, Dolci, after a session.

Janmejay Shekhawat, fitness director, says, “We get requests for group classes in meditation, Zumba and dance. People like to hangout and chat after a session.”

Nupur Biswas, a resident at co-living space, Grexter Living in Whitefield, moved to Bengaluru just a few months ago. She recently enjoyed an open mic and art event, at which the best images were displayed after a mobile photo contest. She calls friends over on weekends when she doesn‘t feel like stepping out.

“With no time restrictions, my friends can stay for as long as they want. We mostly use the common area to watch a movie or jam,” she says. Owners often deny houses to bachelors, and that means many working professionals and students see co-living spaces as a good alternative.

Gautam Kini, marketing head, Colive, which has its presence at many places across the city, observes that many working professionals are tired by the time the weekend arrives. “They don‘t want to get out of their comfort zone. To cater to their needs, we allow our residents to invite friends and family over for events and spend time with them,” he says.

Common areas at Colive are converted into community spaces. People can get together and watch matches, do a barbecue or organise karaoke sessions.

“There are also community kitchens where people can cook together. A reading corner, star-gazing decks and movie rooms are popular spots. We conduct events every weekend for those who would like to stick around in their pajamas and meet friends,” says Kini.