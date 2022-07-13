City fitness instructor is the latest ‘Roadie’

Nandini G from Bengaluru was ecstatic to talk about winning the latest season of the youth reality show ‘MTV Roadies’, alongside Ashish Bhatia from Dehradun. The results were aired on Sunday.

“My family and I feel relieved. We have been holding back the news from our friends and relatives since February or March when the finale was shot!” the 25-year-old dance fitness instructor and footballer told Metrolife.

Her phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Sunday, with friends asking ‘What next?’. She has no answers for that but she is eager to walk the ramp for a prestigious fashion show, which is part of her winning deal.

Life came a full circle for Nandini when she got shortlisted for the show, along with her boyfriend and now the first runners-up Jaswanth Bopanna. “I have been watching the show since I was 12. I know dialogues from all the seasons,” gushes the Marathahalli resident.

The latest edition brought a clique of former and new contestants to compete for the title in South Africa.

“When I saw ex-Roadies like Baseer Ali on the flight, I started jumping with joy,” she recalls her fan moment, which became only intense when she came face to face with actor and ‘Covid warrior’ Sonu Sood, who was hosting the show.

Despite knowing the show like the back of her hand, the reality of the reality TV stumped her. “The cameras are following you, filming you every time except when you are eating and sleeping,” she reveals.

That said, the show gave Nandini, who calls herself an adventure-seeker and a born Roadie, much thrills.

“I did mountain biking. I went surfing in cold waters. I rode sports bikes even though my feet could not touch the ground,” she recalls.

The final set of challenges was a different beast — she had to eat a huge and utterly dry sandwich, which she would not “pick even if it was the last thing on Earth”, segregate tiny beads into different colours, click pictures of the ‘big five of Africa’ (that is, the lion, leopard, rhino, elephant and African buffalo), and push an engine-less car with another contestant.

She spoke a little Kannada on lifting the prize and her “people are going bonkers for that”. “I borrowed the famous Royal Challengers Bangalore line ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’. It means ‘This time, the cup is ours’,” she signs off.