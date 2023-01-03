Concert to mark violinduo’s 50 years in music

Violin virtuosos and siblings Ganesh and Kumaresh will perform a special concert in Bengaluru on Wednesday to mark 50 years of their journey in music.

They will perform their traditional compositions and innovative melodies alongside their ‘friends from the fraternity’ such as drummer Arun Kumar, ghatam player Giridhar Udupa, and mridangam player Jayachandra Rao. “Our journey wouldn’t have been the same without them. The concert will celebrate music, friendship, and our memories,” says Kumaresh.

Born a year apart, Ganesh and Kumaresh started learning music at the age of three and four from their father

T S Rajagopalan, a well-known violinist. They went on to chart an illustrious career themselves, performing with luminaries like M Balamuralikrishna, Vikku Vinayakaram, John Mclaughlin, and Bombay Jayashri, and

winning awards. They have also played violin for films under the direction of AR Rahman, Illayaraja, Zakir Husain and Vishal Baradwaj.

Their first concert was at the Asia 72 fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi in 1972. “I remember I played ‘Abhogi Varnam’ in front of 100-150 people on a huge stage,” says Kumaresh. A concert at Kanchi Math in Tamil Nadu is among their most memorable outings. Ganesh credits it to the holy ambience and the presence of their gurus.

Their music has evolved over decades but Ganesh is grateful that people have continued to listen to them.

When we ask Kumaresh about the dynamics of working with his sibling, he says “differences are natural but we know how to resolve them”. “I see Ganesh as my musical guide, and this bond is the foundation of where we are today,” he signs off.

*‘GK 50 Special’ on January 4, at 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets available online.