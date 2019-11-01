Corporates jive to Bollywood tracks

As Bollywood dancing becomes a global phenomenon, even the usually staid corporate world is embracing this unique art form. Companies are now including it in their corporate wellness programmes, a step many employees have welcomed.

“It’s been close to a year since we started this initiative, and it has been one of the major activities of our employee engagement programme,” says Meghna Menon, human resource-business partner at Scaleneworks, a talent acquisition organisation based in BTM Layout.

“Over 80 per cent of our employees are under the age of 32 and we need to have interesting activities to keep them motivated. Dancing to Bollywood tracks is something our employees always enjoy,” she says, adding that the turn-out is always impressive. “Every session sees an attendance of close to 75 per cent of the employees strength.”

Ajay Shah, vice president, recruitment services, TeamLease Services, a human resources company based in Koramangala, calls corporate Bollywood dance classes the trend of the year, as these enjoy high levels of participation.

“It has become a popular way to ensure employee satisfaction and is a part of the wellness program in many MNCs. Though initially, the classes did not see much participation, the employees’ shyness soon wore off. Classes which saw an attendance of about 50 or so now see around 20 times more participation,” says Ajay.

“Also, social dancing is considered an important tool for team building. The productivity of employees engaged in dancing activities show an increase of at least 27 per cent,” he points out.

Deepa Naidu, a dance teacher and performer, points out that Bollywood dancing has become popular not just among corporate employees but also housewives and middle-aged people.

“I conduct weekend classes in apartments and many housewives and people above 40 years, who have never attended a dance class in their life, come for these regularly. Initially, we saw more women but now both genders are equally interested. I think many people want to break the monotony of routine life and learn something new,”

she says.

When asked why this particular form of dancing was becoming so popular, Deepa explains, “I think it comes naturally to us Indians. We are so attuned to Bollywood songs that it brings a different kind of happiness for us. Also, I feel this style of dancing is not completely technique-oriented and is much more easier and fun to follow.”

She also adds that Bollywood dancing fuses many other styles like hip hop, belly dancing, isolations and twerking.

Bollywood classes galore in city

There are many institutes in the city that offer Bollywood dancing classes. Depending on the level of interest you have, you can choose between hobby, beginner and advanced lessons.

For example, at Shiamak Davar’s Institute of Performing Arts, they have weekend classes for beginners, with no prior experience required, as well as a half-yearly and yearly professional course, for which you have to give auditions to be selected.

“The professional course is only offered in Mumbai but all others are available here, in our studios across the city,” explains Tabish Khan of the institute. People who complete the beginner’s course (which consists of 15 classes) get a certificate and a chance to perform on stage. Those who complete the advanced courses get a chance to perform in events like IIFA shows and IPL ceremonies. They can also become an instructor in the institute.

“Anyone in the age group of 4-84 years can join the classes. The batches are divided into children, juniors, adults and so on,” says Tabish.

At Lourde Vijay Dance Studio, Bollywood dancing classes are conducted on Mondays and Wednesdays. You have to pay Rs 950 as lifetime registration fees and then Rs 2,500 per month. “We have classes for both kids and adults. Right now, we have both men and women in these classes. If they are good, they get a chance to perform in an event we are planning to conduct next year,” says a spokesperson.

Some other popular institutes offering Bollywood dance classes in the city are:

Phoenix Dance and Fitness Center (Marathahalli)

Dhurii (New Thippasandra)

The Swingers Dance Inc (Indiranagar)

Nritarutya Dance Studio (Jayanagar)

D’cruze Dance Studio & Dance Company (Indiranagar)