Drive-in back in Bengaluru 

Everything drive-in is back in vogue, thanks to the pandemic and the demands of social distancing.

Although drive-in isn’t new to Bengaluru — the city has had a huge cinema and several restaurants offering car service — the pressure on real estate caused its decline.

Hotel Airlines on Lavelle Road and Lakeview Milk Bar on MG Road are pioneers in serving customers in their cars, and they are among the handful still going strong.

Lakeview owner Anish Vakharia says, “We started this concept many years ago because of the lack of space in the restaurant. At some point, serving food to people sitting in their cars became a tradition.”

After the pandemic broke out, footfalls have been minimal, and there is now the post-dusk curfew to worry about. “And there’s no space to park your car on MG Road during the day,” he explains.

Hotel Airlines has offered drive-in for more than 50 years, says Diwakar Rao, owner. “My father started this without knowing it’ll be this successful. But it has worked in our favour,” he says.

Customers at Airlines, which serves south Indian food, now scan a QR code for the menu. A new drive-through restaurant called Acre Bengaluru has opened recently near the Kempegowda International Airport. Priya NPR, owner, explains, “We wanted to launch the restaurant before the lockdown for both dine-in and drive-through. Now we’ve opened it only for drive-in.” The restaurant has space for 34 cars and is usually busy during the weekends.

Worship on wheels

On June 14, the first Worship-on-Wheels service was held on a three-acre field by Bethel AG Church in Hebbal.

Rev Johnson V, pastor-in-charge, says, “We knew about drive-in movie theatres, popular in the West. So we thought why not come together to worship in our vehicles.”

The authorities had bought the land last year and were planning a building there. “Vehicles come in on a first-come-first-served basis. Masks and social distancing are mandatory and thermal screening is in place as well,” he says.

Flashing headlights and turning on the indicators replace expression of worship.

However, since there is a complete lockdown every Sunday, mass is now conducted on Saturday at 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. When Metrolife asked temples and mosques about this form of worship, they said it wouldn’t work for them.

Graduation

Canadian International School hosted the city’s first drive-through graduation ceremony early June. The students donned caps and gowns, received their diplomas and bid farewell to their teachers, all the while staying in their cars.

Music on wheels

While concerts and events are now common on Zoom, Facebook and Instagram Live, virtual music can’t match the electrifying physical concert vibe.

Drive-in concerts would be a great idea, but the hurdles are many.

Rohit Kumar, manager, operations, at DNA Entertainment Networks, says his company hopes to host drive-in concerts, but permissions are not easy to come by.

“Earlier, Place Grounds would have been the venue. Now, we have to find a venue outside city limits,” says Rohit.

With most companies facing a cash crunch, getting sponsors is difficult, too. “Concerts make money through sponsors and not ticket sales alone. Getting international artistes is also not possible at the moment,” he explains.

Rohit says concerts featuring only Indian artistes tend to receive fewer footfalls. He expects the changed circumstances to prod the authorities to accept the idea of drive-in concerts.

Open-air cinemas

In the 1980s, Bengaluru had a huge drive-in cinema on Bannerghatta Road, near Jayanagar.

That was turned into an office complex, but companies such as Under the Stars are promoting the idea of outdoor screenings. Abhijit Shah, co-founder, says, “We started in 2017 with private screenings in backyards and big outdoor screenings. Of late, we are receiving more enquiries for the former.”

Prior to the pandemic, the screenings saw people bringing their own bean bags and chairs. Only about 20 per cent remained inside or sat on the hood of their cars.

“Because of a dearth of entertainment from traditional theatres, we see a possibility of movies being released directly at the drive-ins. We’re exploring opportunities with investors but, to be frank, the equipment is expensive and the procurement of screening rights is difficult,” says Abhijit.

Under the Stars used to charge Rs 350 per ticket, which came with a packet of popcorn. It hasn’t finalised its new prices.

“I agree the cars-only rule is restrictive. Many of our earlier patrons used to come by cab or two-wheelers which sadly won’t be allowed in the near future,” he says.

His company would love to get a large open space within city limits for drive-in screenings. “But permissions are tricky which is why it’s easier to station ourselves outside BBMP limits,” he says.