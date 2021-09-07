Ganesha kits gaining in popularity

A variety of eco-friendly Ganeshas are on sale this season, and single idols are making way for kits with crafting material.

Lakshman Kabadi, owner of a stall at Geleyara Balaga Circle, Mahalakshmipuram, is selling plain and semi-coloured clay idols.

“We only use glaze on the kirita (crown) and ornaments. About 50% of our idols are plain and can be watered into the garden directly,” he says.

He customises idols to suit customer tastes. The height varies from nine to 20 inches and his idols are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 1,000.

Contact: 76191 25765



Suchitra Aravind is selling nine-inch idols.



Suchitra Aravind, owner of Panchavati Studio, Sahakarnagar, sells idols nine inches in height, packaged in a kit.

“Priced at Rs 480, our kit includes an idol, a terracotta pot, a jasmine plant, and some potting mix. With a Gauri idol, the price is Rs 550,” she says. She wants to encourage people “to celebrate the festival and raise a plant in the process”.

Contact: 96202 18568

On Facebook page Jumbo Kart, Akshay Kumar VR and Chethan Kumar, are selling clay idols embedded with seeds, and delivering them to homes across Bengaluru.

Priced at Rs 299, the idols are available with a choice of seed — tulasi or sunflower. “The idols can be customised with gold or silver paint on the crown and the shanka chakra,” says Akshay.

Contact: 91108 55252

Eco-Cottage, Kalyan Nagar, is selling two 12-inch models — moulded and semi-handmade.

Rajesh Singh, co-founder, says, “The kit includes an idol, one kg potting mix, a jute grow bag, a flowering seed and sanitiser.”

The moulded idol is priced at Rs 600 and the semi-handmade one at Rs 700. Idols are delivered for free anywhere in Bengaluru.

Contact: 99451 71115

At Jivan Organics, Yelahanka New Town and Singanayakanahalli, Doddaballapur Road, you find two environment-friendly Ganesha idols — a 10-inch one for Rs 850 and a 15-inch one for Rs 950.

Saritha SS, owner, explains, “Our idols are made from gomaya, guar gum, turmeric, neem and ajwain flowers. We give a Gowri idol for free along with the Ganesha idol.”

Contact: 97411 10333

DIY Kit

GreenRee, an online store, sells DIY kits with material to make two six-inch Ganesha idols. Ritika Dhamija, owner, says, “The kit includes clay, mould and a brush to make the idols. It costs Rs 199, and we charge Rs 50 for shipping.” Look for their tutorial on YouTube. Contact: 98049 40000

Pollution Control Board’s turmeric Ganeshas

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has launched a DIY turmeric Ganesha campaign. It aims to touch 10 lakh turmeric idols and set a world record. The idols can be made at home with equal parts of turmeric and wheat, mixed with milk and oil. Those making the idol can upload a selfie with the idol to kspcb.karnataka.gov.in before September 10. The official website has a tutorial: kspcb.karnataka.gov.in/node/668