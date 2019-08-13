Many groups collecting relief for flood victims

As flooding hits the northern Karnataka districts, Kodagu and Kerala, Bengalureans are doing their bit to help those rendered hungry and homeless.

Groups are collecting funds, food, medicines and warm wear.

For Kodagu

The Environment and Health Foundation (EHF) which is led by Col C P Muthanna (Rtd), has been working on safeguarding Kodagu’s ecology for two decades. One of its ongoing projects is called Cauvery Action Network (CAN).

As the district is facing a grim situation with houses washed away or submerged, the group is collecting funds to help victims get back to their normal lives.

Sujatha Muthanna, who leads the network, says, “We are not collecting relief material. Our organisation is collecting money to help provide basic stuff.”

For N Karnataka

Vijayasarathy P, who runs a travel and tourism business in Majestic, is collecting material for Madikeri and Sakleshpur.

“I believe the smallest contributions count. We are collecting milk powder, bread, sugar, biscuits, and medicines. We will leave with the material by Wednesday,” he says.

For Kerala

Vidyaranyapura Kairali Samajam is collecting sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments (men, women and children), dhotis, nightgowns, children’s apparel and slippers for Kerala.

They are also accepting toiletries, sanitary napkins, soaps and detergents, Dettol, bleaching powder, and chlorine.

Sreejesh P, general secretary, says, “We hope to send our first batch by Thursday. We started two days ago, and the response from people is a bit dull, but things will improve.”

Friends of NECAB is organising a fund drive. Theatre and film actor Prakash Bare, who represents the trust, feels the general response is slower than it was during last year’s floods.

The trust is collecting material from points in Bellandur, Belathur, Sarjapur, ITPL/Whitefield, Electronics City, RT Nagar, Hennur, Richard Town, Kammanahalli, Madiwala, Domlur, Indiranagar, C V Raman Nagar, Hebbal, Yelahanka and Hoodi.

“Many are dead and many missing; this year, the floods have affected the Malabar region. We have representatives in Wayanad, Nilambur and Iritty, and Kannur helping us with details about what is required,” he says.

The group is buying grocery kits, kits for school children, cleaning material, and medicines. “We have also received about Rs 5 lakh which will be used according to the need in those areas,” Prakash adds.

Bangalore Kerala Samajam is collecting material at its centre in Indiranagar, with collection points in Kamanahalli, R T Nagar, K R Puram, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Ulsoor, Peenya, Magadi Road, Hosur Road, Malleswaram and Ramamurthy Nagar.

Raji Kumar, general secretary, says, “We are collecting blankets, warmers, rice, pulses, sugar, wheat, salt, biscuits, water, baby food, ORS powder, medicines, toiletries, and new clothes. We have received undergarments worth Rs 1 lakh from a shop.”

The group sent out a truckload of material worth Rs 5 lakh to Wayanad on Monday. “Our next collections will be dispatched to north Karnataka. We also plan to contribute Rs 3 lakh to the CM’s relief fund in Karnataka,” he says.

Last year was scary for Kerala, as it was witnessing floods after a long while. This year most people believe the government will intervene, he says.

Want to help?

Bangalore Kerala Samajam: 98452 22688

Environment and Health Foundation: 99453 61705, 97422 63841, 99002 11896.

NECAB Charitable Trust: 98801 15618

Vidyaranyapura Kairali Samajam: 99863 46734

Vijayasarathi P: 99166 33099

Sandalwood sets an example

Upendra, politician and actor

Contributed Rs 5 lakh to the CM’s relief fund for north Karnataka. He took to Twitter to encourage others to contribute.

Rakshit Shetty, actor and director

The ‘Kirik Party’ hero’s production house Parmvah Studios is collecting material for flood victims in Karnataka. He has requested Twitterati to contribute.

Vasishta N Simha, actor and singer

A trustee of Samskruthi Charitable Trust, he posted a video on Instagram asking people to contribute generously for flood relief. He also spoke about how “we are all humans and we need to reach out to each other.”

Vidya Sriimurali, wife of actor Sriimurali

She posted a video on Instagram in the name of #TeamSriimurali, saying collection centres were requesting innerwear for women and children. She drew attention to women “who have their period and are in a very uncomfortable situation”. She has also called for feeding bottles and baby food as several new mothers have stopped lactating because of the trauma of the floods.

‘Get officials to work’

Well-known magician K S Ramesh says citizens should get the government to step in and do its duty. “The government is not poor. It has enough resources to provide relief,” he says. He believes the need of the hour is to remind officials and people’s representatives of their responsibilities, and get them to snap out of their lethargy.