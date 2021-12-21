New album gives carols a global sound

Musician couple Dominic D’Cruz and Jerusha Lawrence-D’Cruz have given a new spin to traditional Christmas carols in their latest album.
Titled ‘Led by the Light,’ it has nine carols and a medley of classics like ‘The first Noel’, ‘Once In Royal David’s city’, and ‘Hark! The herald angels sing’.
The songs use the bamboo flute, and percussion instruments like the darbuka and the udu drum.
Their rendition of ‘Silent night’ features the bansuri, sargams decorate ‘Away in a manger’, and ‘God rest ye merry gentlemen’ is accompanied by a spirited percussion score.
“We wanted to add freshness to traditional carols,” Dominic explains.
The duo arranged and sang the songs, and were joined by eight other artistes. Started in 2017, the project fell into place during the lockdowns.
The album is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn.
