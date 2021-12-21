New album gives carols a global sound

New album gives carols a global sound

Musician couple Dominic D’Cruz and Jerusha Lawrence-D’Cruz have given a new spin to traditional Christmas carols in their latest album.

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, DHNS,
  • Dec 21 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 22:20 ist

Musician couple Dominic D’Cruz and Jerusha Lawrence-D’Cruz have given a new spin to traditional Christmas carols in their latest album.

Titled ‘Led by the Light,’ it has nine carols and a medley of classics like ‘The first Noel’, ‘Once In Royal David’s city’, and ‘Hark! The herald angels sing’.  

The songs use the bamboo flute, and percussion instruments like the darbuka and the udu drum.

Their rendition of ‘Silent night’ features the bansuri, sargams decorate ‘Away in a manger’, and ‘God rest ye merry gentlemen’ is accompanied by a spirited percussion score.

“We wanted to add freshness to traditional carols,” Dominic explains.

The duo arranged and sang the songs, and were joined by eight other artistes. Started in 2017, the project fell into place during the lockdowns.

The album is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and JioSaavn. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Music release
Carol
Christmas

What's Brewing

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

 