NGOs resuming cancer screening camps

NGOs are resuming cancer screening camps, put on hold because of pandemic restrictions. Friday is World Cancer Day.

PoornaSudha

PoornaSudha Cancer Foundation on Richmond Road has a mobile mammography unit (in a bus) parked in Banashankari. It conducts breast cancer screening camps.

Pratima Shankar, project coordinator, says, “We receive calls from groups and organisations from across Karnataka, and even Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. During the pandemic, we resumed and stopped our camps several times.”

The foundation recently conducted a camp in Hassan. “We have some camps lined up this month in Kanakapura and Kolar,” she says.

The NGO serves free of cost. “We only charge actuals for transport, and nothing for the testing and screening,” she says.

Contact: 90083 42342

Sankalpa

Sankalpa Chase Cancer Foundation and Research Trust, Kodihalli, used to hold cancer screening and awareness programmes in Bengaluru and north Karnataka before the pandemic broke out.

Dr Rajshekhar C Jaka, surgical oncologist and chairman of the trust, says, “We hosted a walkathon just before the pandemic broke out, in association with the BBMP and the government. We spoke about cancer prevention, and how walking and losing weight can help is preventing cancer.”

Rajshekar has been conducting webinars. He believes vaccines can help in a big way. “India used to be the hub of cervical cancer cases, especially in rural areas. Now that vaccines are available, they should be used properly,” he says. During the pandemic, he also conducted sessions about the importance of screening for breast cancer.

As an NGO, Sankalpa also guides patients to sources for financial help.

Contact: 98863 49019

Sahaya Hastha

This non-profit conducts door-to-door campaigns and creates awareness about cervical, breast and oral cancers. Located in Yediyur, Basavangudi, Sahaya Hastha Trust was founded seven years ago.



Roopa Mouli Mysore (in yellow),

founder of Sahaya Hastha Trust, at an

awareness camp in Doddaballapur area.



The organisation has been creating awareness in the Doddaballapur area. Roopa Mouli Mysore, founder, says, “Many are aware about breast cancer now, but not many know about cervical cancer. Also, in rural areas, most women don’t care about their health and do not have access to healthcare.”

The group teaches how to screen for cancer at home. “We also share pamphlets, which children of these rural women explain to them,” she says.

The pandemic had come in the way of most of the NGO’s activities. “During the lockdowns, we used to help arrange medicines for cancer patients. We also assisted the needy with ration and medicine kits,” she says.

The group is open to collaborating with colleges and voluntary groups to create awareness about cancer.

Contact: 63602 34388

Others

*Indian Cancer Society, Bangalore, posts content regularly on its Facebook and Instagram pages, encouraging people to go in for screening.

*Karunashraya by The Bangalore Hospice Trust has looked after 25,000 patients since 1999. The trust has 75 beds and three home care teams. Apart from providing home care and taking care of patients at its centre, the organisation also focuses on research on palliative care.

“A separate education and research block will open soon. We have a lot of training programmes connected to palliative care,” says managing trustee Gurmeet Singh Randhawa.