No more plastic cutlery from July 1. What now?

Bengaluru companies are offering alternatives to plastic items banned from July 1. Here is an introduction to some of them.
Coconut frond straws
Sunbird Straws, started in 2020, has been selling 1.5 lakh straws made from coconut fronds every month. “Our sales have gone up by 40% since 2020,” says Saji Varghese, founder. The straws are priced between
Rs 1.70 and 2.50 each and are sold in boxes of 50. “We supply to many hotels and restaurants and also
ship to Germany,” he adds.
Call: 99020 03239
Areca leaf cutlery
Astu Eco makes cotton bags, and cutlery and plates out of areca leaves. It also makes paper and steel straws, wooden earbuds and toothbrushes, pencils from newspapers, plantable seed paper pens, and disposable toilet seat covers.
“Our most sold items are the tote scarf (a fashion accessory that converts into a bag easily) and the cloth bags, and areca container boxes during the festival season,” says Anitha Shankar, co-founder.
Visit: astueco.com
Bagasse cutlery
Earthware, Jalahalli, started by Samanvi Bhograj in 2016, has seen a sales boom of 70% since inception.
“Despite many using reusable cutlery, after the pandemic peaked, people are looking for environmentally-friendly disposables,” she says.
The company produces disposable tableware from bagasse (sugarcane fibre), repulpable paper
cups (without a plastic lining), and wooden spoons.
Call: 98861 51567
Rent it
Full set for Rs 15
Started in 2016 by Rishita Sharma and Lakshmipraba U S, Rent-A-Cutlery faced a lull during the pandemic and is now back in swing. Rishita says, “A set with a bowl, plate, glass, and spoon can be hired for Rs 15 a day.”
Call: 97312 11364
Dinnerware
Spill Savers, run by Pooja Dixit, offers dinnerware on rent. Her collection includes 100 sets of plates, quarter plates, glasses, bowls, spoons and forks. “Our regular clients have been from apartment complexes, and they rent these for their events,” she says.
Call: 99800 87898
Free plates, cutlery
Some groups offer cutlery for free.
Plate bank
Based in Kempegowda Nagar (near Basavanagudi) and helmed by social activist Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Adamya Chetana runs a plate bank which gives out stainless steel sets against a refundable deposit.
Call: 83173 15488
Re-Use Cutlery Bank
Based in K R Puram, this group offers free cutlery and accepts donations. “The cutlery must be picked up, cleaned after use, and dropped back. If a piece is lost, it must be replaced,” says Mohana Padma, one of the founders.
Call: 98867 51129
