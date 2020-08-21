Online ‘museum’ for queer relationships

An e-zine that seeks to create a safe space for desi queers has collaborated with Tinder to put together what it calls the Museum of Queer Swipe Stories.

Started in April, the museum is a curated archival project that collects the many moods, experiences, and complexities of queer relationships.

It features people sharing details of their dates, relationships and heartbreaks.

“It is not about sharing the happily-ever-after stories,” says Sakshi Juneja, founder of Gaysi, the magazine curating the stories.

The museum will share eight to 10 stories a month. Of the 400 stories it has already received, 60 are online.

Gaysi covers all aspects of being queer — navigating life, family, work, city and the many apprehensions— while The Musuem of Queer Swipe stories focus on intimate stories.

Sakshi says people have a limited view of bisexual relationships. “About 80 percent of our followers are those who identify as women and non-binary folks, which is interesting because generally those who identify as men dominate the narratives around queer conversations,” she says.

Taru Kapoor, general manager-India of Tinder, says, “Through our work, we’ve learned binaries are limiting. With greater visibility of narratives from outside the binary, there is also greater acceptance,” she says.

Accounting for intersectionality makes it even more important for more stories to be shared.

“Over the 12 years since I started Gaysi, it has become easier to find stories. So now, it is about amplifying the stories of those that might remain unheard otherwise,” she adds.

Those interested in sharing their stories can simply fill out the Google Form on their Instagram page (@queerswipestories).