STEM cut off from protests?

In the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the attack on Jamia Millia Islamia, it was the not-so-mainstream names of the film industry that first spoke up. It turns out a majority are from the arts and humanities disciplines, and not from science and engineering.

What academics say

Vinitha Mokshagundam, head of the department of history, Mount Carmel College, says humanities not only develop critical thinking and analytical skills in students but also embed a keen sense of identifying injustice anywhere.

She says STEM courses are designed without the “human touch” and can therefore remain “removed from the realities of society.”

Mahua Ghosh, associate professor of physics, Mount Carmel College, says STEM courses may be narrow in degree colleges, but tend to be more inclusive at premier institutes.

“Institutes of excellence like IISc and IISER have integrated courses that include the humanities. The reverse is sadly not true,” she says, pointing out that humanities courses do not have any kind of integration with STEM subjects.

Rakesh Katarey, dean, College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dayananda Sagar University, says people should not be ‘pigeonholed.’

“It’s neither arts nor the sciences. It’s the philosophy of universal values that’s supreme,” he says, quoting Plato’s idea that rulers should be guided by philosophers.

“These divisions between different disciplines are not civilizational but merely byproducts of commodification of knowledge,” he says.

‘The Heart of the Matter,’ a report by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, says the humanities contribute to making students better citizens in a democracy.

Chetan Ahimsa, Kannada film actor, social worker, public intellectual and political activist, says, "Arts and humanities students have much better understanding of the world's problems. Being educated in this stream means being aware of our history, literature, sociology, politics etc. Arts and humanities students have the ability to think outside the box and be imaginative to come up with better solutions to global problems. Science and commerce students have no imagination at all. At times of social crisis, the most important qualities are empathy and critical thinking. Arts and humanities students are armed with these two qualities due to their education and awareness. They are able to understand problems around the world regardless of the context of different geographies. Therefore, it makes them better leaders."

"Sadly, not many of our students opt for arts and humanities education. People are using education as a means for economical gain. We study to make more money instead of using it as a medium to create social change. American Academy of Arts and Sciences brought out a report saying that professionals of both arts and sciences make almost the same amount of money. But arts students are more happier. So it is not just about money. IT is also about happiness," he adds.

Swara Bhaskar

BA (English literature), University of Delhi

MA in sociology, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Swara Bhaskar has featured in a number of commercially successful films like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Raanjhanaa and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Her mother Ira Bhaskar is a cinema studies professor at JNU and dean of the School of Arts and Aesthetics. Swara has not been one to shy away from voicing her opinions. She wrote an open letter to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching Padmaavat: she was concerned about the film’s positions on jauhar and sati.

Huma Qureshi

BA Honours (History)

Gargi College affiliated to University of Delhi

Huma began as a theatre actor and model. Her debut in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ earned her several award nominations. Huma has also featured in Malayalam and Tamil films opposite stars like Mammootty and Rajinikanth.

Nandita Das

BA (Geography)

Miranda House affiliated to University of Delhi, MS in social work, Delhi School of Social Work affiliated to University of Delhi

Having worked in 40-plus films in 10 languages, Nandita has also directed two films (‘Firaaq’ in 2008 and ‘Manto’ in 2018), screened in many international film festivals garnering over 20 awards for Firaaq. Nandita has been an part of campaigns addressing issues like children’s rights, racism and sexual health. She also acted in the award-winning Kannada film Deveeri, based on a story by P Lankesh.

Richa Chadda

Diploma in Social Communication Media

St. Stephen’s College

Richa’s breakthrough came with her supporting role in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, and then she went on to play another supporting role in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’. Her debut lead role was in Masaan. Richa has previously opened up about an eating disorder triggered by the stress that the industry inflicts on women to look a certain way.

Javed Jaffrey

BA, RD National College, Mumbai

Javed excels at comedy and dancing. He is well known for his commentary on the Japanese television show ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ on Pogo. In addition to this, he has also dubbed various characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy. He won the IIFA Best Comedian Award in 2006 and National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues for producing ‘Inshaallah, Football’.

Dia Mirza

BA, Dr B R Ambedkar Open University

Appearing in notable Hindi films like ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’ and ‘Sanju’, Dia has also acted in web series ‘Mind the Malhotras’ and ‘Kaafir’. She is actively involved in campaigns against female foeticide and animal cruelty. She has supported the Naramada Bachao Andolan.

Sayani Gupta

Studied history, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women affiliated to Delhi University

An ECA (‘extra-curricular activity’) category student in college, Sayani was part of the dance, drama, debating and music societies at LSR College. She then graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India. Notable films include Fan, Jolly LLB 2, Article 15 and ‘Margarita with a Straw’.

Others who have expressed their views on CAA, like Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Kubra Sait and Pulkit Samrat hold degrees in either commerce or business.

Kannada scene

In the Kannada film industry, very few have made known their opinion on CAA, but the ones who have are from arts backgrounds.

Among those who have protested against the new citizenship laws are Chethan Ahimsa (South Asian Studies, Yale University) and Achyutha Rao (Ninasam Theatre Institute, Heggodu).

Singers M D Pallavi and Bindumalini have come out against the CAA, and taken part in demonstrations against it.

(Get quotes from one or two of them: even two lines each is fine. ‘Does an arts background encourage you to participate in public life?’ ‘How come those from science and engineering backgrounds are not so forthcoming when it comes to public protests?)

Arts and humanities

The terms arts and humanities are often used as one, and to mean the same thing, but a subtle distinction exists. While the term ‘arts’ covers performance skills relating to music, dance, painting, and drama, the humanities cover a whole range of non-science subjects such as law, sociology, literature and philosophy.

Voices from kerala

Many in the Malayalam film industry have spoken out against CAA and NRC.

A good 66 per cent of those who opposed the Act are students of arts and humanities, a study says. Some who have voiced their opinions are

Mammootty:

LLB, Government Law College, Ernakulam

Zakariya Mohammed:

MA (Journalism), Safi Institute of Advanced Studies, Malappuram

Parvathy Thiruvothu:

BA (English Literature), All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram

Rima Kallingal:

BA (Journalism), Christ College, Bengaluru

Film critic’s opinion

Well-known film critic M K Raghavendra says that only arts and humanities students concern themselves with social and political issues. “By and large, engineers and scientists have no sense of politics. They do not read fiction or literature that is outside their field of work.” He suggests this is the reason most non-arts “thinkers” gravitate towards the right wing. On the other hand, students of arts and humanities come to be identified as left liberals and therefore, fall into the ‘anti-BJP’ camp. “Neither of them can be reasoned with as they’re both driven by opposing rhetoric,” he says.