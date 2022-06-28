Watch a play on Satyajit Ray’s short story

Team Metrolife
  • Jun 28 2022, 23:56 ist
Taramandal’, an award-winning play written by Neel Chaudhari, will be staged in the city on Sunday. Mounted by Arena Theatre Productions, the play is directed by Tahera.

Based on Satyajit Ray’s famous Bengali short story ‘Patol Babu, Film Star’, the play is about failures in the entertainment industry. While Ray’s story focuses on one character Patol Babu, Chaudhari’s script has more stories playing out in a parallel world.

But none of the stories are connected to each other. Tahera tells Metrolife, “The stories highlight different stages of life — heartbreak experienced by children, love life, college life, and that of a working mother’s.”

She has added “interesting” elements like dance performances and live music to the play.

It is a multilingual production (English, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada).

‘Taramandal’ at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, July 3,4 and 7 pm. Book tickets at the venue or
contact 8310934984 

