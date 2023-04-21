India Political Updates: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee voices support for same-sex marriage
India Political Updates: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee voices support for same-sex marriage
updated: Apr 21 2023, 08:46 ist
08:44
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee voices support for same-sex marriage
#WATCH | "Everyone has the right to choose their own respective life partner, love has no limit. If I want to choose a life partner of my choice, if I'm a man & I'm fond of man, if I'm a woman, I'm fond of woman...hopeful SC will rule in favour of ethos we take pride in": TMC Gen… pic.twitter.com/jEuAyK4OnK
