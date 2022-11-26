India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in MP
India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in MP
updated: Nov 26 2022, 08:03 ist
08:00
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in MP
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh. Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, is also participating in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others.
Centre led by PM Modi involved in Karnataka voters ID scam: Congress
Congress' Karnataka state unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged that the BJP-led Union government is involved in the voters' ID scam.
"The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly involved in stealing data from voters. The funds have been transferred from the bank account of a company run by the Central government to many persons, who hail from the place where Ravikumar of Chilume Institute, the main accused in the scam," Surjewala said.
06:46
MCD Polls: Nadda launches scathing attack on AAP
BJP national President J PNadda, while addressing a public meeting in Patel Nagar in the run-up to the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corpration of Delhi (MCD), challenged Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to list the works done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.
Taking a jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal government, Nadda said that the Chief Minister did many things for Delhi -- 'like opening liquor vends on every street, distributing free liquor in one plus one scheme etc'.
"Not only this, the Dy CM for whom Kejriwal has high praises, has made a rapist a therapist to defend one of their jailed colleagues," Nadda said.
06:46
K'taka AAP unit to celebrate party's Foundation Day on Nov 26
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise various programmes to celebrate the party's foundation day across the state on Saturday, a party leader said on Friday.
The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012.
Also, on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India was adopted to the Constitution, and it came into effect on 26 January 1950.
In Bengaluru, AAP volunteers from the Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency would be doing an early morning "greeting walkers" event at Cubbon Park.
