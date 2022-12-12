India Political Updates Live: Cong prez Kharge to hold meeting on Karnataka Assembly polls today

  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 09:56 ist
  • 09:55

    BJP Parliamentary party meet scheduled for tomorrow

    A BJP Parliamentary party meeting isscheduled to be held tomorrow at Parliament Library Building in Delhi.

  • 09:53

    BJP Mahila Morcha welcomes leaders arriving for Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony

  • 09:40

    Cong prez Kharge to hold meeting on Karnataka Assembly polls today

  • 07:59

    Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today

  • 07:58

    Samruddhi corridor's 1st phase was to be inaugurated on May 1 but an arch collapsed at last moment: Uddhhav

    Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the first phase of the Samruddhi Expressway was ready a long time ago and it was supposed to be inaugurated on May 1 this year but just two days before the inauguration a related construction had collapsed. "I don't know if it was a deliberate act,'' Thackeray said.

  • 07:57

    Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi