India Political Updates Live: Cong prez Kharge to hold meeting on Karnataka Assembly polls today

Cong prez Kharge to hold meeting on Karnataka Assembly polls today
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calls a meeting of senior leaders of Karnataka today in the AICC office for a discussion on upcoming Assembly Polls in Karnataka after which Mallikarjun Kharge will also be meeting party leaders and workers.
Samruddhi corridor's 1st phase was to be inaugurated on May 1 but an arch collapsed at last moment: Uddhhav
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed the first phase of the Samruddhi Expressway was ready a long time ago and it was supposed to be inaugurated on May 1 this year but just two days before the inauguration a related construction had collapsed. "I don't know if it was a deliberate act,'' Thackeray said.
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Bundi in Rajasthan. Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, is also participating in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others leaders. pic.twitter.com/HLnaB5Sdf2
BJP Parliamentary party meet scheduled for tomorrow
A BJP Parliamentary party meeting isscheduled to be held tomorrow at Parliament Library Building in Delhi.
BJP Mahila Morcha welcomes leaders arriving for Bhupendra Patel's swearing-in ceremony
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today
