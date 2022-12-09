India Political Updates: Congress has won fight of principles & ideology, says Ashok Gehlot
India Political Updates: Congress has won fight of principles & ideology, says Ashok Gehlot
updated: Dec 09 2022, 09:29 ist
08:14
AAP calls its Gujarat show impressive; results suggest it played spoilsport
The Aam Aadmi Party won five seats and secured 13 per cent of the popular vote in Gujarat, in a performance that belied its high-decibel campaign in the state but cleared the way for it to become a national party. During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of theBJPand Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively. Vote counting on Thursday, however, showed that the party succeeded more in splitting opposition votes and helping theBJPscore a historic win. It also failed to replace the Congress party as the principal opposition in the state.
08:12
Cong thanks people on Himachal victory; Rahul says every promise made to public will be fulfilled
With the Congress winning the Himachal Pradesh elections on Thursday, party leaders thanked the people of state for reposing faith in it, and said the party is committed to fulfil the 10 promises it made to the electorate.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the people of Himachal and credited them and party leaders for the victory of his party.
08:10
Congress has won fight of principles & ideology, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP might have won elections in Gujarat but huge anti-govt trends were seen there, which means Congress is alive somewhere. We are happy that Congress has won the fight of principles & ideology: CM Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur
