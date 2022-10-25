India Political Updates: Congress seeks disqualification of five Manipur JD-U MLAs who joined BJP

  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 08:41 ist
Here are the latest political highlights from across India.
  • 08:41

    Sushil Modi blames Bihar govt for dengue outbreak

    SeniorBJPleader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday squarely blamed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for the outbreak of dengue which, he claimed, was "breaking all records" in the state.

    His alarm over the outbreak comes in the backdrop of the number of people afflicted with the vector-borne infection inching close to the 8,000 mark in the state.

  • 07:52

    Congress seeks disqualification of five Manipur JD-U MLAs who joined BJP

    The Congress on Monday filed a disqualification petition in Manipur Assembly Speaker's tribunal against five Janata Dal-United MLAs, who joined the ruling BJP last month.

    Manipur state Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami, accompanied by lawyer Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, filed disqualification petitions against the five MLAs. (IANS)