100th episode of PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat’ to be broadcast live in United Nations headquarters

'Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode to be broadcast live in UN

The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York

PTI
PTI, New York ,
  • Apr 29 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 15:05 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

In a historic moment, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live in the United Nations headquarters here.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York. The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber.

“#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisations, is also hosting the broadcast of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

“Don't miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon’ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world,” the Consulate said in a tweet.

In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues. It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.

