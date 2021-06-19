1,152 students move SC for cancelling private/compartment exams by CBSE

Over 1,000 students approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CBSE to cancel Class XII private/compartment examination in physical mode, questioning the "dual and arbitrary" approach adopted by the education board.

In order to ensure parity, 1,152 students sought direction for their performance evaluation by adopting a formula in line with the assessment criteria adopted by CBSE for the regular students and for the time-bound release of results.

The decision to conduct private/compartment examination of Class XII CBSE Board candidates would endanger the life of lakhs of students, who would be forced to appear in this physical examination, in violation of their ‘right to life and health’ as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution, they claimed.

The students filed an intervention application in a pending case with regard to the CBSE's board examinations through advocate Abhishek Choudhary.

The Supreme Court is likely to take up the plea on Monday, June 21.

The top court had already approved in principle a formula proposed by the CBSE and ICSE for evaluating students following cancellations of Class XII examinations.

In their plea, the private and compartment students contended that owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, it cannot be conclusively said, as to when the environment would be conducive enough for the conduct of physical mode examinations.

Further, if their examinations are delayed beyond a reasonable time, they will not only lose the opportunity to apply to universities and colleges but also be denied their fundamental right to education, it said.